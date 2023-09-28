Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

NAV and Portfolio Update

28September 2023





Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company at 31 July 2023 was 50.9p per share.



The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company at 31 July 2023 is as follows:

£’000 Investments Venture capital investments 88,351 Current assets Debtors 561 Cash at Bank 5,091 Money Market Fund investments 30,000 35,652 Creditors: amounts due less than one year (133) Net current assets 35,519 Net Assets 123,870 Capital & Reserves Called up share capital 12,169 Capital redemption reserve 32 Share premium 25,445 Special reserve 64,228 Capital reserve - unrealised 25,598 Capital reserve - realised (1,217) Revenue reserve (2,385) Total shareholders' funds 123,870





The unaudited investment portfolio at 31 July 2023 is summarised as follows:

Total % by Unrealised value of Cost Value Gain/(Loss) Net assets £’000 £’000 £’000 Thought Machine Group Limited 2,400 10,300 7,900 8.3% Endomagnetics Limited 2,147 8,635 6,488 7.0% Form3 UK Limited 1,420 6,606 5,186 5.3% Focal Point Positioning Limited 3,300 5,561 2,261 4.5% River Lane Research Limited 2,661 4,113 1,453 3.3% Global Satellite Health Limited 4,089 4,105 16 3.3% IESO Digital Health Limited 3,567 3,878 311 3.1% Evonetix Limited 2,999 3,383 383 2.7% Morressier GmbH 3,162 3,162 - 2.5% Expanding Circle Ltd 2,931 2,931 - 2.4% Juliand Digital Limited 2,439 2,439 - 2.0% Apperio Limited 1,597 2,052 455 1.7% Impulse Innovations Limited 2,079 1,953 (126) 1.6% Hadean Supercomputing Limited 1,775 1,938 163 1.6% Worldr Technologies Limited 1,697 1,697 - 1.4% Other Molten Ventures Investments 20,600 13,505 (7,097) 10.9% Legacy Elderstreet Investments Fords Packaging Top Co Ltd 2,433 5,867 3,434 4.7% Access Intelligence PLC 2,586 4,488 1,901 3.6% Macranet Limited 1,187 1,187 - 1.0% Cashfac plc 260 525 265 0.4% Other legacy investments 4,437 26 (4,411) 0.0% Cash at bank and in hand and other net current assets 35,519 28.7% - Total 69,766 123,870 18,582 100.0%





Unquoted investments are valued at their valuation from the most recent valuation exercise being as at 31 March 2023 or calibrated to the price of recent investment if the investment was made post 31 March 2023. Quoted investments are valued at bid price as at 31 July 2023.