Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
NAV and Portfolio Update
28September 2023
Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company at 31 July 2023 was 50.9p per share.
The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company at 31 July 2023 is as follows:
|£’000
|Investments
|Venture capital investments
|88,351
|Current assets
|Debtors
|561
|Cash at Bank
|5,091
|Money Market Fund investments
|30,000
|35,652
|Creditors: amounts due less than one year
|(133)
|Net current assets
|35,519
|Net Assets
|123,870
|Capital & Reserves
|Called up share capital
|12,169
|Capital redemption reserve
|32
|Share premium
|25,445
|Special reserve
|64,228
|Capital reserve - unrealised
|25,598
|Capital reserve - realised
|(1,217)
|Revenue reserve
|(2,385)
|Total shareholders' funds
|123,870
The unaudited investment portfolio at 31 July 2023 is summarised as follows:
|Total
|% by
|Unrealised
|value of
|Cost
|Value
|Gain/(Loss)
|Net assets
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|Thought Machine Group Limited
|2,400
|10,300
|7,900
|8.3%
|Endomagnetics Limited
|2,147
|8,635
|6,488
|7.0%
|Form3 UK Limited
|1,420
|6,606
|5,186
|5.3%
|Focal Point Positioning Limited
|3,300
|5,561
|2,261
|4.5%
|River Lane Research Limited
|2,661
|4,113
|1,453
|3.3%
|Global Satellite Health Limited
|4,089
|4,105
|16
|3.3%
|IESO Digital Health Limited
|3,567
|3,878
|311
|3.1%
|Evonetix Limited
|2,999
|3,383
|383
|2.7%
|Morressier GmbH
|3,162
|3,162
|-
|2.5%
|Expanding Circle Ltd
|2,931
|2,931
|-
|2.4%
|Juliand Digital Limited
|2,439
|2,439
|-
|2.0%
|Apperio Limited
|1,597
|2,052
|455
|1.7%
|Impulse Innovations Limited
|2,079
|1,953
|(126)
|1.6%
|Hadean Supercomputing Limited
|1,775
|1,938
|163
|1.6%
|Worldr Technologies Limited
|1,697
|1,697
|-
|1.4%
|Other Molten Ventures Investments
|20,600
|13,505
|(7,097)
|10.9%
|Legacy Elderstreet Investments
|Fords Packaging Top Co Ltd
|2,433
|5,867
|3,434
|4.7%
|Access Intelligence PLC
|2,586
|4,488
|1,901
|3.6%
|Macranet Limited
|1,187
|1,187
|-
|1.0%
|Cashfac plc
|260
|525
|265
|0.4%
|Other legacy investments
|4,437
|26
|(4,411)
|0.0%
|Cash at bank and in hand and other net current assets
|35,519
|28.7%
|-
|Total
|69,766
|123,870
|18,582
|100.0%
Unquoted investments are valued at their valuation from the most recent valuation exercise being as at 31 March 2023 or calibrated to the price of recent investment if the investment was made post 31 March 2023. Quoted investments are valued at bid price as at 31 July 2023.