Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

6 February 2023

Offer for Subscription Closed

The Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc announces that the offer for subscription which launched on 27 October 2022 (“Offer”) has now reached full capacity of £30 million and no further applications will now be accepted. As previously announced, the Board has decided not to utilise the Offer’s overallotment facility.