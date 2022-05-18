Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Molten Ventures VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDV   GB0002867140

MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/17 11:35:16 am EDT
58.00 GBX    0.00%
02:01aPortfolio Update
GL
05/05Endeavour Mining Swings to Red in Q1; Revenue Grows
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (EDV.L) ENDEAVOUR MINING Reports Q1 Revenue $686M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portfolio Update

05/18/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Molten Ventures VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
18 May 2022
Portfolio update and special dividend

Molten Ventures VCT plc today announces that it has exited its investment in Lyalvale Express Ltd, a leading UK manufacturer of shotgun cartridges, to Fiocchi Munizioni of Italy. The initial investment was made in 1998 by a VCT, which merged into Molten Ventures VCT in 2007, and the exit represents an IRR of 15.9% per annum.

In addition to the VCT board’s intention to pay an annual dividend of 5% of prevailing NAV per share, the board intends dividends to be supplemented by special dividends when justified through particularly profitable realisations, always assuming, of course, adequate distributable reserves which is currently the case. The board of the VCT is therefore pleased to announce that it intends to pay out to the VCT shareholders a substantial proportion of the profits from the sale of Lyalvale as a special dividend along with this year’s final dividend. This is expected to be a special dividend of 1.6 pence per share paid alongside the final dividend which is expected to be declared for payment in August and will paid on the current enlarged share capital post the final allotment of the recent offer for subscription on 8 April 2022.

Full details of the special dividend will be included in the Annual Report, expected to be published in July, which will be sent to Shareholders by post or email depending on how they have elected to receive shareholder communications.

Shareholders should be aware that since the March 2022 year end, the VCT has introduced a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRIS). This means that Shareholders can elect to take their dividends as new shares in Molten Ventures VCT shares rather than in cash and, subject to the usual VCT conditions, will be eligible for 30% income tax relief on the sum reinvested. This is a tax efficient way for those shareholders, who prefer the capital value of their investment to be reinvested to achieve their investment objectives.

Shareholders can elect to enrol in DRIS via the Company’s Investor Portal:
https://molten-ventures-vct.cityhub.uk.com
Shareholders will need to register to use the portal if they have not already done so.


All news about MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC
02:01aPortfolio Update
GL
05/05Endeavour Mining Swings to Red in Q1; Revenue Grows
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (EDV.L) ENDEAVOUR MINING Reports Q1 Revenue $686M
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (EDV.L) ENDEAVOUR MINING Reports Q1 Loss $-0.23
MT
04/26Barclays Keeps Endeavour Mining At Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
04/08Issue of Equity
GL
04/06Berenberg Raises Endeavour Mining PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/04Endeavour Mining To Expand Gold Mine In Senegal
MT
04/01CORRECTION : Issue of Equity
GL
04/01Issue of Equity
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9,87 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2021 8,53 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net cash 2021 10,7 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 110 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 -5,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Molten Ventures VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Brock Chairman
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Peter Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC0.00%138
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-8.92%1 852
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-44.45%1 054
PYRAMID AG-16.08%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-35.51%24
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.25%19