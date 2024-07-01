(Alliance News) - Mavriq - the newly formed institutional brand that brings together the brands of Moltiply Group Spa - on Monday announced the acquisition of Switcho, an Italian platform that searches for and selects the best energy deals with a fully digital business model

Specifically, Mavriq signed a binding agreement aimed at acquiring 80 percent of the shares of Switcho Srl, from Marco Tricarico, Redi Vyshka, Francesco Laffi and private investors, including Azimut.

Switcho is an Italian company founded in 2019 with the goal of helping Italians save money on electricity, gas, telephone and insurance utilities. The service features a highly distinctive, fully digital model that performs a personalized bill analysis and takes care of the bureaucracy associated with the switching process on behalf of the customer.

Moltiply Group on Monday trades in the green by 3.1 percent at EUR35.15 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

