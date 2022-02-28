Jana Partners accuses Zendesk of 'hostility' to dissenting viewpoints

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Jana Partners on
Monday accused Zendesk of "hostility" toward viewpoints
opposing the company, days after shareholders roundly rejected a
planned deal to buy Momentive Global.
Jana Partners, which is trying to win four seats on the
software firm's board, said Zendesk lead independent director
Carl Bass wrote an "expletive-laden e-mail" to research firm 13D
Monitor's founder Ken Squire over a note he wrote about Zendesk
in early December.
The e-mail, heavily redacted to eliminate some words, was
the focus of a segment broadcast on Friday by CNBC, where Squire
is a contributor.
"... we have now also learned that Zendesk's board appears
to condone unprofessional acts of hostility against dissenting
viewpoints," Jana Partners said in a letter.
Zendesk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The hedge fund also reiterated that the board needs to be
overhauled or "in the absence of such change, (the company)
should be sold".
Earlier this month, Jana nominated four directors to the
board of Zendesk, arguing that the company must be rehabilitated
after an unpopular attempt to buy Momentive.
Zendesk shareholders on Friday rejected a proposed takeover
of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive, shortly after Zendesk rejected
a bid for itself.
The Momentive deal, valued at roughly $4 billion, was
heavily criticized by prominent investors including state
pension funds and large mutual funds which questioned its
rationale and said it would likely be too risky.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)