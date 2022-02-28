Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Momentive Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTV   US60878Y1082

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

(MNTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jana Partners accuses Zendesk of 'hostility' to dissenting viewpoints

02/28/2022 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Jana Partners on Monday accused Zendesk of "hostility" toward viewpoints opposing the company, days after shareholders roundly rejected a planned deal to buy Momentive Global.

Jana Partners, which is trying to win four seats on the software firm's board, said Zendesk lead independent director Carl Bass wrote an "expletive-laden e-mail" to research firm 13D Monitor's founder Ken Squire over a note he wrote about Zendesk in early December.

The e-mail, heavily redacted to eliminate some words, was the focus of a segment broadcast on Friday by CNBC, where Squire is a contributor.

"... we have now also learned that Zendesk's board appears to condone unprofessional acts of hostility against dissenting viewpoints," Jana Partners said in a letter.

Zendesk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The hedge fund also reiterated that the board needs to be overhauled or "in the absence of such change, (the company) should be sold".

Earlier this month, Jana nominated four directors to the board of Zendesk, arguing that the company must be rehabilitated after an unpopular attempt to buy Momentive.

Zendesk shareholders on Friday rejected a proposed takeover of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive, shortly after Zendesk rejected a bid for itself.

The Momentive deal, valued at roughly $4 billion, was heavily criticized by prominent investors including state pension funds and large mutual funds which questioned its rationale and said it would likely be too risky.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. -6.07% 15.42 Delayed Quote.-22.46%
ZENDESK, INC. 0.08% 115.535 Delayed Quote.10.73%
All news about MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
01:15pJana Partners accuses Zendesk of 'hostility' to dissenting viewpoints
RE
11:01aMomentive Global Sees Higher Q1 Revenue; Names COO, Approves $200 Million Share-Buyback..
MT
09:37aMOMENTIVE GLOBAL : Announces Termination of Zendesk Transaction - Form 8-K
PU
09:31aMOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mater..
AQ
09:10aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Monday
MT
09:01aMomentive Moves Forward as a Leader in Agile Experience Management
AQ
06:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/25Zendesk investors reject deal to buy SurveyMonkey parent
RE
02/25Zendesk Stockholders Reject Merger With Momentive Global, Deal Terminated
MT
02/25Zendesk shareholders reject Momentive takeover
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 63,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 468 M 2 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float -
Chart MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Momentive Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,40 $
Average target price 24,71 $
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Hale President
Justin Coulombe Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.-22.46%2 468
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.60%2 228 893
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.00%77 321
SEA LIMITED-38.55%77 244
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.30%62 010
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.56%47 637