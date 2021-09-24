Log in
    MNTV   US60878Y1082

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

(MNTV)
  Report
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and elevate customer experience

09/24/2021 | 03:01am EDT
PARIS, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Christofle, a luxury silverware and tableware company based in Paris, has chosen GetFeedback as its customer experience solution to improve the online experience for its clients.

While providing an impeccable in-store experience has always been a priority for Christofle, listening to customers on digital channels has become equally essential. As the brand saw an uptick in activity on its website during the pandemic, Christofle needed a way to understand customer preferences and take action to best address them. GetFeedback allows Christofle to identify and resolve friction points to enhance the overall customer experience. The solution’s agility, ease of implementation and ease of use will support Christofle as it seeks to build long-term brand advocates.

“We have always lived and breathed on the feedback from our stores. The acceleration of online sales made it necessary to start gathering customer feedback from our digital channels, too,” said Pierre Leurquin, Digital, Data & E-Commerce Director at Christofle. “GetFeedback is a barometer that allows us to assess, in real time, the quality of the customer experience we deliver, so we can improve and better serve our customers’ needs. For us, the tool is a real step forward in promoting a culture centered on the voice of the customer.”

About GetFeedback
GetFeedback is an agile, multichannel CX solution from Momentive that deploys in days, not months, and enables CX teams to deliver great experiences without waiting on long implementations. GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across multiple channels and high response rates. It integrates CX insights and actions into key systems, enabling CX professionals to iterate and scale quickly. GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is the top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange. Companies like PUMA, Yeti, Toyota, and Carrefour rely on GetFeedback to deliver customer experiences that set them apart. Learn more at getfeedback.com.

About Momentive
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Media Contact:
pr@momentive.ai


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
