Momentive Global Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 Billion

Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction that values Momentive at approximately $1.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive $9.46 per share, representing a premium of approximately 28% to the volume weighted average closing price of Momentive stock for the 10 trading days ending on March 13, 2023, and a 46% premium to the company’s closing stock price on the day prior to media rumors regarding a potential sale on October 19, 2022.

"This new chapter will enable Momentive to advance our long-term strategy and mission," said Zander Lurie, Momentive CEO. “STG’s 20 years of investment experience in software, analytics, and data companies will provide us with invaluable expertise as we scale our customer base and product suite. Today’s volatile business climate necessitates that organizations consistently collect feedback from their stakeholders. That’s where we shine.”

“The transaction is the result of an extensive and careful process to review strategic alternatives by the Momentive board. The board believes this is the right path for delivering certain and attractive value for shareholders,” said David Ebersman, chair of the Momentive Board of Directors. “The Momentive board voted unanimously in favor of the transaction.”

“SurveyMonkey is the most iconic brand in survey technology and has a terrific reputation among individuals, teams, and enterprises for innovation and leadership, with an impressive combination of incredible ease of use and advanced enterprise capabilities and analytics,” said J.T. Treadwell, Managing Director at STG. “We have long admired the company during our 20-year history of active investment in the insights and analytics sector, and are very excited to partner with the team at Momentive to build upon their excellent foundation. Together we will continue delivering exceptional value and innovation to individuals and enterprises globally.”

Approvals and Timing

The transaction, which was approved unanimously by the Momentive Board of Directors, is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Momentive shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Upon completion of the transaction, Momentive’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. The company will continue to operate under the Momentive name and Momentive and SurveyMonkey brands.

Advisors

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial advisor to Momentive in connection with the proposed transaction. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is serving as legal counsel to Momentive.

Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to STG. Silver Point acted as Sole Lead Arranger and provided committed debt financing in support of the acquisition.

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), maker of SurveyMonkey, empowers people with the insights they need to make business decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive experience and insights management solutions connect millions of users at more than 330,000 organizations worldwide with AI-powered technology and up-to-the-minute insights, so they can shape what’s next for their products, industries, customers, employees, and the market. Ultimately, our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

About Symphony Technology Group (STG)

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

