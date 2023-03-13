SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global to be taken private in $1.5 bln deal

March 13 (Reuters) - SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global on Monday said it would be acquired by a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group in an all-cash deal that values the company at about $1.5 billion.

Shares in the San Mateo, California-based firm, which controls the popular survey platform, jumped 18.5% to $9.15 in extended trading.

Under the terms of the deal, Momentive shareholders will get $9.46 for each share owned, representing a premium of about 46% to the stock's last close before media reports of a potential sale emerged in October.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, comes after software services company Zendesk proposed to buy Momentive for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal in 2021, but later refused due to opposition from shareholders.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Devika Syamnath)