  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Momentive Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTV   US60878Y1082

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

(MNTV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-13 pm EDT
7.720 USD   +0.39%
06:21pSurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global to be taken private in $1.5 bln deal
RE
06:03pMomentive Global to be acquired by Symphony-led consortium in $1.5 bln deal
RE
05:57pMomentive Global Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 Billion
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global to be taken private in $1.5 bln deal

03/13/2023 | 06:21pm EDT
March 13 (Reuters) - SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global on Monday said it would be acquired by a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group in an all-cash deal that values the company at about $1.5 billion.

Shares in the San Mateo, California-based firm, which controls the popular survey platform, jumped 18.5% to $9.15 in extended trading.

Under the terms of the deal, Momentive shareholders will get $9.46 for each share owned, representing a premium of about 46% to the stock's last close before media reports of a potential sale emerged in October.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, comes after software services company Zendesk proposed to buy Momentive for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal in 2021, but later refused due to opposition from shareholders.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. 0.39% 7.72 Delayed Quote.9.86%
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.9 Delayed Quote.1.12%
SYMPHONY LIMITED -2.54% 1095 End-of-day quote.21.14%
Analyst Recommendations on MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 495 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 76,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -31,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 151 M 1 151 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Momentive Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,72 $
Average target price 10,42 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Eric Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.9.86%1 151
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.66%1 850 455
SYNOPSYS INC.11.26%54 102
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.81%53 406
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.21%50 836
SEA LIMITED41.17%41 260