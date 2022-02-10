Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Momentive Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTV   US60878Y1082

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

(MNTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 05:25:00 pm
17.275 USD   +3.82%
05:47pZendesk rejects $16 bln offer from private equity consortium
RE
04:25pMomentive Global Swings to Q4 Loss; Revenue Rises
MT
04:17pEarnings Flash (MNTV) MOMENTIVE Posts Q4 Loss $-0.01, vs. Street Est of $0.04
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zendesk rejects $16 bln offer from private equity consortium

02/10/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc, the software company under activist shareholder pressure to abandon its $3.9 billion all-stock acquisition of the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey, said on Thursday it had rejected an acquisition offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much $16 billion.

The offer from the private equity firms, which Zendesk did not identify, was in the range of $127 to $132 per share in cash, the San Francisco-based company said. Zendesk shares jumped 10.7% on Thursday to close at $114.18.

Zendesk said its board concluded that the non-binding proposal, which does not require it to abandon the SurveyMonkey deal, significantly undervalued it.

The company is facing calls from activist investors, including hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, to abandon its proposed acquisition of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc , which it agreed in October.

Jana has called Zendesk's plan to buy Momentive a "reactive and impulsive decision".

Zendesk shareholders are scheduled to vote on the Momentive deal on Feb. 25. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Jana was preparing to nominate four directors to the company's board and that Thoma Bravo had made a takeover approach to Zendesk.

Thoma Bravo is one of the private equity firms that has expressed interest in Zendesk but is not part of the private equity consortium that made the offer the company rejected, a person familiar wirh the matter said. Thoma Bravo and Jana declined to comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Svea Herbst in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. -2.52% 16.22 Delayed Quote.-21.32%
S&P 500 -1.81% 4504.08 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
ZENDESK, INC. 10.74% 114.18 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
