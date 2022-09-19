Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Momentive Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTV   US60878Y1082

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

(MNTV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
6.900 USD   -1.43%
04:42pZendesk shareholders vote in favor of $10.2 billion go-private deal
RE
09/13SurveyMonkey Urges Business Leaders to "Give the People What They Want"
PR
08/26MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zendesk shareholders vote in favor of $10.2 billion go-private deal

09/19/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Zendesk logo

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday.

The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be see investors receive $77.50 per share in cash after persistent pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

The firm said that the deal would close in the fourth quarter of the year.

Proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) backed the deal and warned that there would be "significant downside risk" if Zendesk shareholders failed to approve it.

Light Street Capital Management which manages funds that own more than 2% of Zendesk said in August that it would vote against deal and proposed that it remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss.

Earlier this month, Zendesk said that macroeconomic conditions and business momentum have continued to weaken since the go-private deal announcement in late-June from the consortium.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. -1.43% 6.9 Delayed Quote.-66.90%
ZENDESK, INC. -0.07% 76.55 Delayed Quote.-26.55%
All news about MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
04:42pZendesk shareholders vote in favor of $10.2 billion go-private deal
RE
09/13SurveyMonkey Urges Business Leaders to "Give the People What They Want"
PR
08/26MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26Momentive Global Inc. Appoints Lauren Antonoff as Class II Director
CI
08/22Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Momentive Global to $15 From $20, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
08/08Truist Securities Cuts Momentive Global's Price Target to $16 From $20, Maintains Buy R..
MT
08/08Needham Adjusts Momentive Global's Price Target to $11 from $19, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Momentive Global Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
08/05Credit Suisse Lowers Momentive Global's PT to $16 from $19, Decreases H2 Estimates for ..
MT
08/04MOMENTIVE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 482 M - -
Net income 2022 -100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 033 M 1 033 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Momentive Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,00 $
Average target price 12,75 $
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin Coulombe Chief Financial Officer
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Jon Cohen Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.-66.90%1 033
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.23%1 825 244
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.30%61 925
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.73%48 046
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.40%47 262
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.85%44 989