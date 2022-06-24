Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Momentive Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTV   US60878Y1082

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

(MNTV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
9.510 USD   +3.71%
07:36aZendesk surges over 50% after reports of fresh deal talks
RE
06/23Zendesk nears buyout deal with group of private equity firms - sources
RE
06/10MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zendesk surges over 50% after reports of fresh deal talks

06/24/2022 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc's shares surged over 50% in premarket trading on Friday following reports that the software company was close to a deal with a group of buyout firms.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a consortium including Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira could strike a deal in the coming days, though financial details were unknown.

Shares of Zendesk, which have a market value of $7 billion, were up 55% at $90. They were one of the most discussed stocks on investor-focused social media platform stockstwits.com on Friday. The shares have fallen about 44% so far this year.

"I have not seen a price projection on this takeover rumor but you could figure that (at current levels) the stock still might have room to run" said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive and chief information officer at Tuttle Capital Management.

San Francisco-based Zendesk, which has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, said earlier this month it would continue as an independent public company after completing a review of its business, which sent shares plunging 14% on the day.

Earlier this year, Zendesk rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much $16 billion or a price between $127 and $132 per share, under activist shareholder pressure to abandon its $3.9 billion acquisition of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc.

Zendesk is reportedly in talks with Jana, its fifth biggest shareholder which has also nominated four directors to its board, to settle, which could involve changes to the board and leadership. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. 3.71% 9.51 Delayed Quote.-55.04%
ZENDESK, INC. 1.29% 57.95 Delayed Quote.-44.43%
All news about MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
07:36aZendesk surges over 50% after reports of fresh deal talks
RE
06/23Zendesk nears buyout deal with group of private equity firms - sources
RE
06/10MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, S..
AQ
06/09Zendesk Strategic Review Yields No 'Actionable' Buyout Bids; Software Maker Schedules S..
MT
06/08Jana Partners plans to sue Zendesk over annual meeting date
RE
05/17Momentive Expands SurveyMonkey Integrations to Become Superior Experience Management So..
AQ
05/17Momentive Expands Surveymonkey Integrations to Become Superior Experience Management So..
CI
05/16Momentive to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
05/10Momentive Launches Idea Screening for Fast, AI-Powered Insights on Early-Stage Creative..
AQ
05/10Momentive Global Inc. Launches Idea Screening for Fast, AI-Powered Insights on Early-St..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 497 M - -
Net income 2022 -99,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 427 M 1 427 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Momentive Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,51 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin Coulombe Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Jon Cohen Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.-55.04%1 376
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.03%1 893 168
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.89%47 209
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.31%47 132
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.25%46 081
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-21.67%40 250