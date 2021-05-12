Momentum Financial : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 05/12/2021 | 05:32am EDT Send by mail :

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (STOCK CODE: 1152) NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Momentum Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Monday, 28 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass (with or without modification) the following resolutions: To receive and adopt the audited financial statements, directors ' reports and independent auditor ' s report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the directors ' remuneration: Mr. Huang Jian as an executive director of the Company; Mr. Chong Yu Keung as a non-executive director of the Company; Mr. Yeh Tung Ming as an independent non-executive director of the Company; Mr. Li Guang Jian as an independent non-executive director of the Company; to authorize the board of directors to fix the directors ' remuneration. To re-appoint McMillan Woods (Hong Kong) CPA Limited as the Company ' s auditor and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix its remuneration. To consider, as special business, and if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: ''THAT subject to the paragraph (b) of this resolution below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange '' ) or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed at any time and which is recognized by the Securities - 1 - and Future Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable law, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution above shall be in addition to any other authorization given to the directors and shall authorize the directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to repurchase its shares at a price determined by the directors; the aggregate number of shares of the Company to be purchased or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the aggregate number of shares of the Company in issue as at the time of passing this resolution; and for the purpose of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the time of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. '' ''THAT subject to the paragraph (c) of this resolution below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the directors be and are hereby authorized during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) and (b) of this resolution above, otherwise than pursuant to a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or pursuant to the exercise of any option granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company or an issue of shares upon the exercise of subscription rights attached to the warrants which might be issued by the - 2 - Company or an issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares or any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company, shall not exceed 20 per cent. of the aggregate number of shares of the Company in issue at the time of passing this resolution; and for the purpose of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the time of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. '' ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong applicable to the Company).'' ''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions no. 4(A) and 4(B) set out in the notice convening this meeting, the aggregate number of shares of the Company which are repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the said resolution no. 4(A) shall be added to the aggregate number of shares of the Company that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to and in accordance with resolution no. 4(B) as set out in the notice convening this meeting. '' On behalf of the Board Momentum Financial Holdings Limited Liu Xin Chen Executive Director 11 May 2021 - 3 - Registered office: Headquarter and Principal Place of Clarendon House Business in Hong Kong: 2 Church Street Room 2407, 24/F, Hamilton HM 11 China Resources Building, Bermuda 26 Harbour Road, Wan Chai Hong Kong Notes: In order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 23 June 2021 to Monday, 28 June 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares can be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301 - 04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King ' s Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 22 June 2021. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he/she or they represent as such member could exercise. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his/her attorney authorized in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority shall be delivered to the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301 - 04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King ' s Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or the adjourned meeting or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of a meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Where there are joint holders of any shares of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote either in person or by proxy in respect of such shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding. As at the date hereof, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Hoi, Mr. Huang Jian, Mr. Liu Xin Chen and Mr. Chan Chun Man; Non-executive director is Mr. Chong Yu Keung; Independent non- executive directors are Mr. Wong Lap Wai, Mr. Yeh Tung Ming and Mr. Li Guang Jian. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a '' black '' rainstorm warning or '' extreme conditions after super typhoons '' announced by the Government of Hong Kong is/are in effect any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the annual general meeting, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an - 4 - announcement on the website of the Company at www.1152.com.hk and on the HKExnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. Ng Hoi, Mr. Huang Jian, Mr. Liu Xin Chen and Mr. Chan Chun Man; one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Chong Yu Keung; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Yeh Tung Ming, Mr. Li Guang Jian and Mr. Wong Lap Wai. - 5 - Attachments Original document

