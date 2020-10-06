Momentum : Invitation to a presentation of the Momentum Group's Interim Report for the second quarter 2020

Momentum Group will publish its Interim Report for the second quarter of the financial year 2020* on Friday, 23 October 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CEST. In conjunction with this, Momentum Group are pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which CEO & President Ulf Lilius, CFO Niklas Enmark and Business Area Manager Clein Johansson Ullenvik will present the report and current status for the integration of Swedol in the Group and answer any subsequent questions.

The conference call and presentation are available on the web or by telephone in accordance with the details below. Questions may be asked both at the conference call and via the webcast.

DATE: Friday, 23 October 2020.

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CEST.

WEB LINK: The presentation and conference call are available on the web - https://financialhearings.com/event/12837.

TELEPHONE NO: To participate in the conference call -

SE: +46-8-505 583 73

UK: +44-33 330 092 73

US: +1-84 462 515 70

LANGUAGE: English.

OTHER: Momentum Group's Interim Report for the second quarter 2020* will be published on 23 October 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The presentation material will be made available at Momentum Group's website (in the section: Investor Relations / Reports & Presentations) approximately one hour prior to the start of the conference call. A recorded version of the webcast will be available at the website after the presentation.

* Please note that the Momentum Group will change its financial year to encompass the calendar year during 2020. Consequently, the current financial year 2020 will be shortened and cover the period 1 April-31 December 2020 (9 months).

Stockholm, 6 October 2020

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations - Tel: +46 70 660 31 32 / E-mail: mats.karlqvist@momentum.group

The information was submitted for publication at 10:30 a.m. CEST on 6 October 2020.

Momentum Group is a leading reseller of industrial consumables and components, services and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 9.5 billion and some 2,700 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.