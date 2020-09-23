Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Momentum Group AB (publ)    MMGR B   SE0009922305

MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL)

(MMGR B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Momentum : acquires SKF's Swedish spindle service operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:10am EDT

In order to further strengthen Momentum Group's market position in service and maintenance for Swedish industry, the subsidiary Rörick Elektriska Verkstad AB ('Rörick') has today signed an agreement to acquire SKF's spindle service operations in Sweden. The acquired operations generate annual revenue of approximately MSEK 10 with favourable profitability. The acquisition will be conducted as a conveyance of assets and liabilities.

The acquired service operations provide testing and maintenance of machine tool spindles, which are the heart of industrial machine tools. The existing unit at SKF serves customers all over Sweden and will be coordinated with Rörick's operations in Köping, enabling Rörick to further strengthen its service level, expertise and availability for both existing and new customers. The acquisition will thus create excellent opportunities for further development and growth.

Closing is expected to take place in mid-November 2020. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on Momentum Group's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 23 September 2020

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Ulf Lilius, President & CEO - Tel: +46 10 454 54 70
Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations - Tel: +46 70 660 31 32 / e-mail: mats.karlqvist@momentum.group

This information was submitted for publication on 23 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CEST. This press release is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

Momentum Group is a leading reseller of industrial consumables and components, service and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 9.5 billion and some 2,700 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.


Disclaimer

Momentum Group AB published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL)
04:10aMOMENTUM : acquires SKF's Swedish spindle service operations
PU
08/31MOMENTUM : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Momentum Group AB on 31 Aug..
AQ
07/27MOMENTUM PUBL : Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Momentu..
AQ
07/16MOMENTUM PUBL : Group Q1 2020-21 Eng
PU
07/16MOMENTUM PUBL : Interim Report - 3 months 1 April-30 June 2020
AQ
07/02MOMENTUM PUBL : Group publishes Annual Report 2019/20
AQ
06/24MOMENTUM PUBL : Supplementary financial information relating to the 2019/20 fina..
AQ
05/13MOMENTUM PUBL : Financial Report 2019/20 1 April 2019-31 March 2020
AQ
04/30MOMENTUM PUBL : Change in the number of shares and votes in Momentum Group AB (p..
AQ
04/22MOMENTUM PUBL : Invitation to a presentation of the Momentum Group's Financial R..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 398 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Net income 2021 444 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 369 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 7 027 M 789 M 786 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 370
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Momentum Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 175,00 SEK
Last Close Price 139,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Lilius President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Olov Sjö Chairman
Niklas Enmark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Hedelius Independent Director
Charlotte Gaarn Hansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL)19.55%789
FASTENAL COMPANY21.22%25 079
DIPLOMA PLC-15.46%2 492
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.77%2 165
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-4.03%1 694
NOW INC.-53.20%571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group