Momentum Metropolitan : 2023 Interim Results presentation
Momentum Metropolitan reports strong earnings growth
Reinvent and Grow strategy on track
Agenda
Overview: Hillie Meyer (Group CEO)
Guardrisk update: Herman Schoeman
(CEO: Guardrisk Group & Non-Life Insurance)
Financial overview: Risto Ketola (Group FD)
Quality earnings in challenging environment
2 230
1 618
1 772
1 525
1 456
1 012
(5)
(251)
H1F19
H2F19
H1F20
H2F20
H1F21
H2F21
H1F22
H2F22
H1F23
- - - Dotted line represents underlying earnings (excluding fluctuations not under management control)
Salient
Disciplined capital management bearing fruit
features
Return on equity (%)
Dividend per share (cents)
18.1
18.4
15.9
40
35
10.1
25
H1F20
H1F21
H1F22
H1F23
H1F20
H1F21
H1F22
Share buyback
Capital cover
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
R750 million
share
1.77
buyback completed
1.62
1.51
EV uplift of
R583 million
Further R500 million share
buyback approved
Value of New Business (VNB) below target
R'million
226
206
160
120
H1F19
H2F19
H1F20
H2F20
H1F21
H2F21
H1F22
H2F22
H1F23
All news about MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2023
-
-
-
Net income 2023
3 585 M
193 M
193 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
7,71x
Yield 2023
5,94%
Capitalization
26 780 M
1 443 M
1 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
-
Capi. / Sales 2024
-
Nbr of Employees
16 558
Free-Float
78,4%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
19,41 ZAR
Average target price
23,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target
18,5%
