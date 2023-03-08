Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTM   ZAE000269890

MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
19.41 ZAR   -0.67%
12:27aMomentum Metropolitan : 2023 Interim Results presentation
PU
02/23Momentum Metropolitan Forecasts Surge in Fiscal H1 Earnings
MT
01/26OUTsurance Flags Over 70% Fall in Fiscal H1 EPS Following Hastings Disposal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Momentum Metropolitan : 2023 Interim Results presentation

03/08/2023 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Momentum Metropolitan reports strong earnings growth

Reinvent and Grow strategy on track

Agenda

  • Overview: Hillie Meyer (Group CEO)
  • Guardrisk update: Herman Schoeman
    (CEO: Guardrisk Group & Non-Life Insurance)
  • Financial overview: Risto Ketola (Group FD)

Salient features

Quality earnings in challenging environment

R'million

2 858

2 230

1 618

1 772

1 525

1 456

1 012

(5) (251)

H1F19

H2F19

H1F20

H2F20

H1F21

H2F21

H1F22

H2F22

H1F23

- - - Dotted line represents underlying earnings (excluding fluctuations not under management control)

Salient

Disciplined capital management bearing fruit

features

Return on equity (%)

Dividend per share (cents)

18.1

18.4

15.9

40

35

10.1

25

H1F20

H1F21

H1F22

H1F23

H1F20

H1F21

H1F22

Share buyback

Capital cover

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

R750 million share

1.77

buyback completed

1.62

1.51

EV uplift of R583 million

Further R500 million share

buyback approved

50

H1F23

1.56

H1F20

H1F21

H1F22

H1F23

Salient features

Value of New Business (VNB) below target

R'million

400

391

335

334

324

226

206

160

120

H1F19

H2F19

H1F20

H2F20

H1F21

H2F21

H1F22

H2F22

H1F23

Disclaimer

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 05:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:27aMomentum Metropolitan : 2023 Interim Results presentation
PU
02/23Momentum Metropolitan Forecasts Surge in Fiscal H1 Earnings
MT
01/26OUTsurance Flags Over 70% Fall in Fiscal H1 EPS Following Hastings Disposal
MT
2022Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Announces Changes to Boards and Committees
CI
2022Momentum Metropolitan : TCFD report 2022
PU
2022Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Announces..
CI
2022Transcript : Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, N..
CI
2022MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividen..
FA
2022Momentum Metropolitan : Summary of Financial Information and AGM Notice
PU
2022Momentum Metropolitan : F2022 Momentum Metropolitan Life annual financial statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 3 585 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,71x
Yield 2023 5,94%
Capitalization 26 780 M 1 443 M 1 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 16 558
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,41 ZAR
Average target price 23,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilgard Pieter Meyer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Risto Ketola Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Paul Cambo Baloyi Chairman
Dhesen Ramsamy Group Chief Digital & Information Officer
Peter Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED12.85%1 478
AXA14.95%79 957
METLIFE, INC.-3.70%53 965
AFLAC INCORPORATED-6.78%41 765
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.64%41 605
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.37%37 218