Momentum Metropolitan : Board appointments

It is with pleasure that Momentum Metropolitan announces the appointment of three new independent, non-executive directors to its Momentum Metropolitan Holdings and Momentum Metropolitan Life Boards. All three appointments are with effect from 1 June 2023.

Dr Frannie Leautier

Mr Phillip Matlakala

Mr Tyrone Soondarjee

Commenting on the appointments, Chair of the Momentum Metropolitan Board, Paul Baloyi, says: "We welcome our new Board members with appreciation for the experience and expertise they bring. We look forward to their valuable contributions and fresh perspectives that will complement the existing Board."

Dr Frannie Leautier

Dr Leautier is a Tanzanian national, residing in the USA. She is a seasoned finance and development expert with long-standing global experience leading and transforming organisations in the private, public and not-for-profit spheres. She is currently Senior Partner at SouthBridge Group and chief executive officer (CEO) of SouthBridge Investments. In addition to her global experience in finance, she brings deep knowledge and experience working in Africa and in board governance matters.

Dr Leautier holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from the University of Dar es Salaam, an MSc in Transportation and a PhD in Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as a doctorate in Law from Lancaster University. She received an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters from North Central College, in recognition of her contribution to Africa's development.

Mr Phillip Matlakala

Mr Matlakala is a highly experienced businessman and independent non-executive director, having spent over 30 years in the insurance industry, both in South Africa and in the rest of Africa regions. He spent many years in Momentum Metropolitan, serving in various roles, including as CEO of Metropolitan Retail prior to his retirement in 2014.

Mr Matlakala has a B Juris and B Proc, and also completed a Programme in Taxation and Financial Planning from UNISA.

Mr Tyrone Soondarjee

Mr Soondarjee is a seasoned and commercially orientated Chartered Accountant with over 35 years' experience in the Corporate Sector. He has held a wide range of senior executive roles in the Financial Services, Telecoms and Professional Services industries. His previous roles include Chairman of Grindrod Bank Limited and CFO of Cell C Limited. He was also Group Financial Director of the Sasfin Banking Group for a period of 10 years and Director of Finance at Deloitte, for a period of 10 years as well.

Mr Soondarjee has a Bachelor of Accounting Science, Honours in Bachelor of Accounting Science and Postgraduate diploma in Auditing from UNISA.