Momentum Metropolitan : F2022 Momentum Metropolitan Life annual financial statements

MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN LIFE LTD
Group Annual Financial Statements 2022
Contents
GROUP REPORTS
Directors' responsibility and approval
CEO and Financial Director confirmation of financial controls
Certificate by the Group Company Secretary
Independent auditor's report
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9 Directors' report
13 Report of the Audit Committee
Statement of actuarial values of assets and liabilities
Statement of financial position
Statement of profit and loss
Statement of comprehensive income
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Basis of preparation
Critical judgements and accounting estimates
Segmental report
Notes to the financial statements
195 Annexures to the financial statements
200 SHAREHOLDER DIARY AND ADMINISTRATION
The preparation of the Group's audited consolidated results was supervised by the Group Finance Director, Risto Ketola (FIA, FASSA, CFA).
Directors' responsibility and approval
RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The directors take responsibility for ensuring that these financial statements accurately and fairly represent the state of affairs of Momentum Metropolitan Life Ltd (MML or the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively Momentum Metropolitan Life Group or the Group) at the end of the financial year and the profits and losses for the year. The directors are also responsible for the accuracy and consistency of other information included in the financial statements.
To enable the directors to meet these responsibilities:
The Group and Company financial statements are prepared by management; opinions are obtained from the external auditors of the companies and also from the Heads of Actuarial Function (HAFs) of the insurance companies (life and non-life) regarding the statutory solvency of those entities.
The Board is advised by the Audit Committee, comprising independent non-executive directors, and the Actuarial Committee. These committees meet regularly with the auditors, the Group HAF and the management of the Group to ensure that adequate internal controls are maintained, and that the financial information complies with International Financial Reporting Standards and advisory practice notes issued by the Actuarial Society of South Africa. The internal auditors, external auditors and the HAFs of the companies have unrestricted access to these committees or similar committees applicable at subsidiary level.
The Board is comfortable that the internal financial controls are effective and adequate to support the integrity of the preparation and presentation of the Annual Financial Statements (AFS).
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the South African Companies Act, 71 of 2008, the Long- term Insurance Act, 52 of 1998, the Short-term Insurance Act, 53 of 1998, and the Insurance Act, 18 of 2017, and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards and guidelines issued by the Actuarial Society of South Africa.
The Board is satisfied that the Group is a going concern and remains so for the foreseeable future, based on cash forecasts, liquidity, solvency and capital assessments. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant uncertain economic environment and financial market volatility caused by it, the Board has paid particular attention to the estimates, judgements and assumptions used in the preparation of these financial statements. Refer to the Critical estimates and judgements note on page 26 for more details.
It is the responsibility of the independent auditors to report on the financial statements. In order to do so, they were given unrestricted access to all financial records and related data, including minutes of all meetings of shareholders, the Board of directors and committees of the Board. The independent auditor's report is presented on page 3.
APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The annual financial statements, presented on pages 9 to 199, were approved by the Board of directors on 12 September 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:
Paul Baloyi
Hillie Meyer
Group Chairman
Group Chief Executive Officer
Centurion, 12 September 2022
Centurion, 12 September 2022
REPORTS GROUP
STATEMENTS FINANCIAL ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED
CEO and Financial Director confirmation of financial controls
Each of the directors, whose names are stated below, hereby confirm that:
the annual financial statements set out on pages 9 to 199, fairly present in all material respects the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer in terms of IFRS;
to the best of our knowledge and belief, no facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the annual financial statements false or misleading;
internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to effectively prepare the financial statements of the issuer;
the internal financial controls are adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the annual financial statements, having fulfilled our role and function as executive directors with primary responsibility for implementation and execution of controls;
where we are not satisfied, we have disclosed to the audit committee and the auditors any deficiencies in design and operational effectiveness of the internal financial controls and have taken steps to remedy the deficiencies; and
we are not aware of any fraud involving directors.
Hillie Meyer
Risto Ketola
Group Chief Executive Officer
Group Finance Director
Centurion, 12 September 2022
Centurion, 12 September 2022
Certificate by the group company secretary
In accordance with the provisions of section 88(2)(e) of the South African Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (the Companies Act), I certify that for the year ended 30 June 2022 the companies have lodged with the registrar of companies all such returns as are required of a company in terms of the Companies Act, and that all such returns are true, correct and up to date.
Gcobisa Tyusha
Group Company Secretary
Centurion, 12 September 2022
Independent auditor's report
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN LIFE LTD
REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion
We have audited the consolidated and separate financial statements of Momentum Metropolitan Life Ltd and its subsidiaries ('the Group') and Company set out on pages 20 to 194, which comprise of the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 30 June 2022, the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss, the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the consolidated and separate financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated and separate financial position of the Group and Company as at 30 June 2022, and its consolidated and separate financial performance and consolidated and separate cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and Company in accordance with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors' Code of Professional Conduct for Registered Auditors (IRBA Code) and other independence requirements applicable to performing audits of financial statements of the group and company and in South Africa. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IRBA Code and in accordance with other ethical requirements applicable to performing audits of the Group and Company and in South Africa. The IRBA Code is consistent with the corresponding sections of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards). We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated and separate financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated and separate financial statements.
REPORTS GROUP
STATEMENTS FINANCIAL ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED
