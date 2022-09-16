Momentum Metropolitan : F2022 Momentum Metropolitan Life annual financial statements

Directors' responsibility and approval

RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The directors take responsibility for ensuring that these financial statements accurately and fairly represent the state of affairs of Momentum Metropolitan Life Ltd (MML or the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively Momentum Metropolitan Life Group or the Group) at the end of the financial year and the profits and losses for the year. The directors are also responsible for the accuracy and consistency of other information included in the financial statements.

To enable the directors to meet these responsibilities:

The Group and Company financial statements are prepared by management; opinions are obtained from the external auditors of the companies and also from the Heads of Actuarial Function (HAFs) of the insurance companies (life and non-life) regarding the statutory solvency of those entities.

non-life) regarding the statutory solvency of those entities. The Board is advised by the Audit Committee, comprising independent non-executive directors, and the Actuarial Committee. These committees meet regularly with the auditors, the Group HAF and the management of the Group to ensure that adequate internal controls are maintained, and that the financial information complies with International Financial Reporting Standards and advisory practice notes issued by the Actuarial Society of South Africa. The internal auditors, external auditors and the HAFs of the companies have unrestricted access to these committees or similar committees applicable at subsidiary level.

The Board is comfortable that the internal financial controls are effective and adequate to support the integrity of the preparation and presentation of the Annual Financial Statements (AFS).

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the South African Companies Act, 71 of 2008, the Long- term Insurance Act, 52 of 1998, the Short-term Insurance Act, 53 of 1998, and the Insurance Act, 18 of 2017, and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards and guidelines issued by the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

The Board is satisfied that the Group is a going concern and remains so for the foreseeable future, based on cash forecasts, liquidity, solvency and capital assessments. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant uncertain economic environment and financial market volatility caused by it, the Board has paid particular attention to the estimates, judgements and assumptions used in the preparation of these financial statements. Refer to the Critical estimates and judgements note on page 26 for more details.

It is the responsibility of the independent auditors to report on the financial statements. In order to do so, they were given unrestricted access to all financial records and related data, including minutes of all meetings of shareholders, the Board of directors and committees of the Board. The independent auditor's report is presented on page 3.

APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The annual financial statements, presented on pages 9 to 199, were approved by the Board of directors on 12 September 2022 and are signed on its behalf by: