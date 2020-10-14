Log in
MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTM)
Momentum Metropolitan : MMI06 - Interest Payment Notification

10/14/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited (Formerly MMI Group Limited) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration No. 1904/002186/06 Company code: MMIG

Bond code: MMIG06 ISIN: ZAG000147547 (the "Issuer")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 19 October 2020:

Bond code:

MMIG06

ISIN:

ZAG000147547

Coupon:

6.00%

Interest period:

20 July 2020 to 18 October 2020

Interest amount due:

ZAR 11 219 178.08

Payment date:

19 October 2020

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

14 October 2020

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 13:39:01 UTC

