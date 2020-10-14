Momentum Metropolitan : MMI06 - Interest Payment Notification

Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited (Formerly MMI Group Limited) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration No. 1904/002186/06 Company code: MMIG
Bond code: MMIG06 ISIN: ZAG000147547 (the "Issuer")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 19 October 2020:
|
Bond code:
|
MMIG06
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000147547
|
Coupon:
|
6.00%
|
Interest period:
|
20 July 2020 to 18 October 2020
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 11 219 178.08
|
Payment date:
|
19 October 2020
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
14 October 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
