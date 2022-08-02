Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTM   ZAE000269890

MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
14.76 ZAR   +0.82%
08:42aMOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : MMIG04 MML05 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
07/26MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : New Shareholding and Ownership of Metropolitan Cannon Kenya
PU
07/11MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : MMIG05 - Notification of a Full Capital Reduction of Listed Debt Securities and Accrued Interest Payment
PU
Momentum Metropolitan : MMIG04 MML05 - Interest Payment Notifications

08/02/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration No. 1904/002186/06 Company code: MMIG

LEI: 378900E0A78B7549C212

Bond code: MMIG04 ISIN: ZAG000128505

Bond code: MML05 ISIN: ZAG000185844 (the "Issuer")

Interest Payment Notifications

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 August 2022:

Bond code:

MMIG04

ISIN:

ZAG000128505

Coupon:

11.300%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 15 255 000.00

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

Payment Date:

12 August 2022

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 25 August 2022:

Bond code:

MML05

ISIN:

ZAG000185844

Coupon:

6.483%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 14 134 716.16

Interest Period:

25 May 2022 to 24 August 2022

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

Payment date:

25 August 2022

02 August 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
