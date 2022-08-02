Momentum Metropolitan : MMIG04 MML05 - Interest Payment Notifications

Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration No. 1904/002186/06 Company code: MMIG
LEI: 378900E0A78B7549C212
Bond code: MMIG04 ISIN: ZAG000128505
Bond code: MML05 ISIN: ZAG000185844 (the "Issuer")
Interest Payment Notifications
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 August 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
MMIG04
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000128505
|
Coupon:
|
11.300%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 15 255 000.00
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
|
Payment Date:
|
12 August 2022
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 25 August 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
MML05
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000185844
|
Coupon:
|
6.483%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 14 134 716.16
|
Interest Period:
|
25 May 2022 to 24 August 2022
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
|
Payment date:
|
25 August 2022
02 August 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
