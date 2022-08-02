Momentum Metropolitan : MMIG04 MML05 - Interest Payment Notifications

Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration No. 1904/002186/06 Company code: MMIG

LEI: 378900E0A78B7549C212

Bond code: MMIG04 ISIN: ZAG000128505

Bond code: MML05 ISIN: ZAG000185844 (the "Issuer")

Interest Payment Notifications

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 August 2022:

Bond code: MMIG04 ISIN: ZAG000128505 Coupon: 11.300% Interest amount due: ZAR 15 255 000.00 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment Date: 12 August 2022

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 25 August 2022:

Bond code: MML05 ISIN: ZAG000185844 Coupon: 6.483% Interest amount due: ZAR 14 134 716.16 Interest Period: 25 May 2022 to 24 August 2022 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 25 August 2022

02 August 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)