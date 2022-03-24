Momentum Metropolitan : Proudly supports the Batho Pele Awards

Mar 24, 2022 7:00:00 AM South Africa Standard Time

Momentum Metropolitan is proud to announce that it is a platinum sponsor at this year's Batho Pele awards and conference. The 7th annual awards will showcase the strength and resilience of public servants in combating the COVID-19 pandemic under the theme: "Combating the COVID-19 pandemic through a Batho Pele focus, Putting People First."

As a people first organisation, Momentum Metropolitan's health division has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, establishing various vaccination centres across the country to prioritise and protect members and non-members against the virus.

The business also placed particular focus on supporting communities without access to quality healthcare services. An example of this is in Soshanguve where the health business of Momentum Metropolitan offers the Hello Doctor Tele-Triage programme which provides access to healthcare in their pocket at no cost to community members. From June to December 2021, close to 4 000 Hello Doctor interactions were made in the area, exhibiting how public private partnerships can alleviate the burden on community clinics and increase access to quality healthcare.

Furthermore, in September of last year, Momentum Metropolitan announced that it would sell a sizeable portion of its business to major labour unions with the intention of solidifying its commitment to being a truly transformed business while improving the health and productivity of South Africa's society. This transaction allows Momentum Metropolitan's health division to give back a portion of the profits to the very same people it serves.

"Momentum Metropolitan maintains its commitment as a health insurer in establishing effective systems and policies that ensure all members of society have access to quality healthcare and opportunities. Our approach to a national rollout of vaccines to all South Africans was done as we understood that the pandemic could not be overcome by simply vaccinating those who could afford medical aid," says Dr Ali Hamdulay, CEO: Metropolitan Health.

The Batho Pele Awards aims to recognise those who have demonstrated their unwavering commitment by rewarding excellent service delivery and recognising the contribution made by public servants and their critical role in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a business, Momentum Metropolitan remains committed to initiatives that drive access to quality healthcare for all, through strategic partnerships with government departments and stakeholders. We look forward to continuing this journey in 2022 which will see us establishing sustainable solutions that address challenges and usher in a new era for the healthcare sector, while enforcing our purpose as a business which is to offer access to affordable healthcare to more South Africans for less," concludes Hamdulay.