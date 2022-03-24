Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTM   ZAE000269890

MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Momentum Metropolitan : Proudly supports the Batho Pele Awards

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Momentum Metropolitan Proudly supports the Batho Pele Awards Published: Mar 24, 2022 7:00:00 AM South Africa Standard Time

Momentum Metropolitan is proud to announce that it is a platinum sponsor at this year's Batho Pele awards and conference. The 7th annual awards will showcase the strength and resilience of public servants in combating the COVID-19 pandemic under the theme: "Combating the COVID-19 pandemic through a Batho Pele focus, Putting People First."

As a people first organisation, Momentum Metropolitan's health division has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, establishing various vaccination centres across the country to prioritise and protect members and non-members against the virus.

The business also placed particular focus on supporting communities without access to quality healthcare services. An example of this is in Soshanguve where the health business of Momentum Metropolitan offers the Hello Doctor Tele-Triage programme which provides access to healthcare in their pocket at no cost to community members. From June to December 2021, close to 4 000 Hello Doctor interactions were made in the area, exhibiting how public private partnerships can alleviate the burden on community clinics and increase access to quality healthcare.

Furthermore, in September of last year, Momentum Metropolitan announced that it would sell a sizeable portion of its business to major labour unions with the intention of solidifying its commitment to being a truly transformed business while improving the health and productivity of South Africa's society. This transaction allows Momentum Metropolitan's health division to give back a portion of the profits to the very same people it serves.

"Momentum Metropolitan maintains its commitment as a health insurer in establishing effective systems and policies that ensure all members of society have access to quality healthcare and opportunities. Our approach to a national rollout of vaccines to all South Africans was done as we understood that the pandemic could not be overcome by simply vaccinating those who could afford medical aid," says Dr Ali Hamdulay, CEO: Metropolitan Health.

The Batho Pele Awards aims to recognise those who have demonstrated their unwavering commitment by rewarding excellent service delivery and recognising the contribution made by public servants and their critical role in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a business, Momentum Metropolitan remains committed to initiatives that drive access to quality healthcare for all, through strategic partnerships with government departments and stakeholders. We look forward to continuing this journey in 2022 which will see us establishing sustainable solutions that address challenges and usher in a new era for the healthcare sector, while enforcing our purpose as a business which is to offer access to affordable healthcare to more South Africans for less," concludes Hamdulay.

Disclaimer

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 12:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:32aMOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : Proudly supports the Batho Pele Awards
PU
03/16NONHLANHLA JOYE : Growing a successful crop of female entrepreneurs in SA agriculture
PU
03/14CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT : Amended unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 De..
PU
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/09Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
03/09MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : delivers double-digit sales growth
PU
03/09MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : Interim Results (9 March 2022)
PU
03/09MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : Financial Reporting Document
PU
03/09SHORT FORM ANNOUNCEMENT : Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2..
PU
03/02MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : MMIG - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 3 367 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 24 928 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 16 761
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,50 ZAR
Average target price 23,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilgard Pieter Meyer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Risto Ketola Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter Cooper Chairman
Fatima Daniels Independent Non-Executive Director
Frans Johannes Christiaan Truter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.65%1 688
AXA-1.79%67 615
METLIFE, INC.11.09%57 277
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.8.04%43 969
AFLAC INCORPORATED9.16%41 391
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.42%40 429