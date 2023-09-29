Momentum Metropolitan post-results roadshow

Roadshow slides

  1. Metropolitan Life
  2. Momentum Life

3 Momentum Insure

Metropolitan Life

1 Financial results measures

2 Metropolitan 5-point plan

Normalised headline earnings

Normalised headline earnings (R'million)

800

-54%

700

610

668

600

500

393

433

400

338

305

300

200

measuresfinancialKey

100

-

F18

F19

F20

F21

F22

F23

Expenses outgrew policy growth and resulted in strengthening of the renewal expense basis

Persistency basis was strengthened but was offset by aligning mortality basis to experience and release of data reserves

Claims experience still slightly elevated, but positive experience emerging

New business strain deteriorated due to expenses outgrowing revenue and unrecovered distribution expenses following high NTUs

Persistency experience deteriorated. Deterioration most on savings products where clients require access to savings - pressures on clients

measures

VNB

300

VNB and VNB Margin

5.0%

F22

F23

2534.3%

244

-37%

4.5%

Irrecoverable

250

distribution

4.0%

expenses

200

3.4%

3.5%

Expense growth

Funeral

Other

3.0%

re-price

154

more than

150

2.5%

revenue

1102.3%

83

89

2.1% 2.0%

100

1.8%

1.5%

1.6%

50

1.0%

0.5%

-

F18

F19

F20

F21

F22

F23

0.0%

Key financial

Present Value of premiums (R'million)

8 000

1%

7 160

7 202

7 000

5 885

6 000

5 091

4 897

5 000

4 701

4 000

3 000

2 000

1 000

0

F18

F19

F20

F21

F22

F23

R101m decline from unrecovered distribution expenses following deterioration in NTUs (business quality)

Expenses outgrowing revenue

Funeral re-pricing impacted Q3 and Q4 funeral margin and increased VNB by R32.5m

PVNBP grew by 1% following strong growth in annuity solutions via the broker channel - positively impacting VNB.

