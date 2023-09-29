Momentum Metropolitan post-results roadshow
Roadshow slides
- Metropolitan Life
- Momentum Life
3 Momentum Insure
Metropolitan Life
1 Financial results measures
2 Metropolitan 5-point plan
Normalised headline earnings
Normalised headline earnings (R'million)
800
-54%
700
610
668
600
500
393
433
400
338
305
300
200
measuresfinancialKey
100
-
F18
F19
F20
F21
F22
F23
Expenses outgrew policy growth and resulted in strengthening of the renewal expense basis
Persistency basis was strengthened but was offset by aligning mortality basis to experience and release of data reserves
Claims experience still slightly elevated, but positive experience emerging
New business strain deteriorated due to expenses outgrowing revenue and unrecovered distribution expenses following high NTUs
Persistency experience deteriorated. Deterioration most on savings products where clients require access to savings - pressures on clients
measures
VNB
300
VNB and VNB Margin
5.0%
F22
F23
2534.3%
244
-37%
4.5%
Irrecoverable
250
distribution
4.0%
expenses
200
3.4%
3.5%
Expense growth
Funeral
Other
3.0%
re-price
154
more than
150
2.5%
revenue
1102.3%
83
89
2.1% 2.0%
100
1.8%
1.5%
1.6%
50
1.0%
0.5%
-
F18
F19
F20
F21
F22
F23
0.0%
Key financial
Present Value of premiums (R'million)
8 000
1%
7 160
7 202
7 000
5 885
6 000
5 091
4 897
5 000
4 701
4 000
3 000
2 000
1 000
0
F18
F19
F20
F21
F22
F23
R101m decline from unrecovered distribution expenses following deterioration in NTUs (business quality)
Expenses outgrowing revenue
Funeral re-pricing impacted Q3 and Q4 funeral margin and increased VNB by R32.5m
PVNBP grew by 1% following strong growth in annuity solutions via the broker channel - positively impacting VNB.
