MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 2000/031756/06
ISIN Code: ZAE000269890
JSE Share Code: MTM
A2X Share Code: MTM
NSX Share Code: MMT
("MMH" or the "Company")
TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF A DISPOSAL OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES
In compliance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008,
and Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011, as well
as paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are
advised that MMH has received notification from Rand Merchant Investment
Holdings Limited "RMI" of a disposal by RMI. Post-disposal RMI holds 0%
of MMH's issued shares.
As required in terms of section 122 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, MMH
has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.
CENTURION
26 April 2022
Sponsor in South Africa
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA Securities
Sponsor in Namibia
Simonis Storm Securities (Pty) Limited
Date: 26-04-2022 05:20:00
