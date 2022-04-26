TRP121: Notification of a Disposal of Beneficial Interest in Securities MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2000/031756/06 ISIN Code: ZAE000269890 JSE Share Code: MTM A2X Share Code: MTM NSX Share Code: MMT ("MMH" or the "Company") TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF A DISPOSAL OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES In compliance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008, and Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011, as well as paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that MMH has received notification from Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited "RMI" of a disposal by RMI. Post-disposal RMI holds 0% of MMH's issued shares. As required in terms of section 122 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, MMH has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel. CENTURION 26 April 2022 Sponsor in South Africa Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA Securities Sponsor in Namibia Simonis Storm Securities (Pty) Limited Date: 26-04-2022 05:20:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.