    MTM   ZAE000269890

MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-24
16.70 ZAR   -1.12%
11:32aTRP121 : Notification of a Disposal of Beneficial Interest in Securities
PU
01:10aTRP121 : Notification of an acquisition of securities by clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
PU
04/12MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : MMIG06 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRP121: Notification of a Disposal of Beneficial Interest in Securities

04/26/2022 | 11:32am EDT
TRP121: Notification of a Disposal of Beneficial Interest in Securities

MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 2000/031756/06
ISIN Code: ZAE000269890
JSE Share Code: MTM
A2X Share Code: MTM
NSX Share Code: MMT
("MMH" or the "Company")


TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF A DISPOSAL OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES



In compliance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008,
and Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011, as well
as paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are
advised that MMH has received notification from Rand Merchant Investment
Holdings Limited "RMI" of a disposal by RMI. Post-disposal RMI holds 0%
of MMH's issued shares.

As required in terms of section 122 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, MMH
has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

CENTURION
26 April 2022

Sponsor in South Africa
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA Securities

Sponsor in Namibia
Simonis Storm Securities (Pty) Limited

Date: 26-04-2022 05:20:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:31:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 3 367 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 23 789 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 16 761
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,70 ZAR
Average target price 22,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilgard Pieter Meyer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Risto Ketola Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter Cooper Chairman
Dhesen Ramsamy Group Chief Digital & Information Officer
Stephen Craig Jurisich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.87%1 511
AXA-1.57%66 001
METLIFE, INC.10.55%56 996
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.5.31%42 860
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.87%40 521
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.84%38 900