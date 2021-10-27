Momentus Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Log in
    MNTS   US60879E1010

MOMENTUS INC.

(MNTS)
10/27/2021 | 06:35am EDT
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Momentus will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.momentus.space.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first two Vigoride vehicles to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as June 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and availability of slots on its launch provider's manifest. http://www.momentus.space


© Business Wire 2021
