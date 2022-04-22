Momentus : Completes Vibration Test of Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle Momentus Completes Vibration Test of Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle

SAN JOSE, Calif.- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has completed vibration testing of its Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle.

The vibration testing, conducted at the National Technical Systems lab in Southern California, exposed the Vigoride spacecraft to the forces and environmental factors it may experience during launch.

"Completion of vibration testing marks a significant milestone in Vigoride's ground test campaign," said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. "We've put the vehicle and its subsystems through various tests in preparation for flight, and I'm proud of our engineering team's commitment and tireless effort to ready our vehicle for its first mission. We will now conduct some additional work to prepare the spacecraft for shipment to the launch base, which we expect to do in the next couple of weeks."

Momentus' inaugural Vigoride mission is slated to fly on the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch no earlier than May 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and approvals.

During the inaugural mission, Momentus plans to take customer payloads to orbit and generate a small amount of revenue. However, the mission's primary goals are to test Vigoride in space, learn from any issues encountered, and take meaningful steps toward establishing the viability of Momentus' initial market offering.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first Vigoride vehicle to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as May 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and approvals, for which there is no assurance such licenses and approvals will be received, if at all.

