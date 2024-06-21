Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.





As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 30, 2024, Momentus Inc. (the "Company") received an additional notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company was delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q") and was therefore not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Following submission of the Company's plan to cure such delinquency, on June 18, 2024, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company's request for continued listing subject to the Company filing its Form 10-Q by October 14, 2024. The Company plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable; however, no assurance can be given as to the definitive date on which such report will be filed.