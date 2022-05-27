Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Momentus Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTS   US60879E1010

MOMENTUS INC.

(MNTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.160 USD   +9.72%
05:20pMomentus First Demonstration Mission Update #1
BU
07:08aMomentus to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
BU
05/26MOMENTUS : Launches First Demonstration Flight on SpaceX Falcon 9 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Momentus First Demonstration Mission Update #1

05/27/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced a status update on its first demonstration mission.

We have established two-way contact with the Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle, and as is often the case with a new spacecraft, have had some initial anomalies. We are using an unplanned frequency as we work through this and are applying for a Special Temporary Authority (STA) with the FCC to address that in order to help command the vehicle back to nominal configuration. Our engineering and operations team is working to address the anomalies.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MOMENTUS INC.
05:20pMomentus First Demonstration Mission Update #1
BU
07:08aMomentus to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
BU
05/26MOMENTUS : Launches First Demonstration Flight on SpaceX Falcon 9 - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Momentus Vigoride Space Vehicle Begins First Flight; Shares Rise in After-Hours Trading
MT
05/25MOMENTUS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25Momentus Launches First Demonstration Flight on SpaceX Falcon 9
BU
05/25Momentus Inc. Launches First Demonstration Flight on SpaceX Falcon 9
CI
05/23MOMENTUS : Grants Inducement Awards to 20 New Employees - Form 8-K
PU
05/23MOMENTUS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Momentus Grants Inducement Awards to 20 New Employees
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOMENTUS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,60 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 37,3x
EV / Sales 2023 33,8x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart MOMENTUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Momentus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,88 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C Rood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jikun Kim Chief Financial Officer
Rob Schwarz Chief Technology Officer
Charles Chase Vice President-Engineering
Nick Zello Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUS INC.-31.10%235
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.71%140 891
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION26.05%119 405
AIRBUS SE-2.94%92 114
THE BOEING COMPANY-39.37%75 570
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.81%72 659