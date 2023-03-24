Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Momentus Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MNTS   US60879E1010

MOMENTUS INC.

(MNTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.6253 USD   +4.76%
03/24Momentus Grants Inducement Awards to 12 New Employees
BU
03/24Momentus Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Momentus Vigoride-5 Status Update #4
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Momentus Grants Inducement Awards to 12 New Employees

03/24/2023 | 09:51pm EDT
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced the granting of inducement awards to 12 new employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Momentus’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee's entry into employment with the Company.

In connection with the commencement of their employment, the employees received an aggregate 2,851,644 restricted stock units (RSUs) on March 23, 2023, with a total value of approximately $1.7 million based on a price of $0.60 per share, the closing trading price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant.

The RSUs have either a three-year quarterly vesting schedule or a four-year annual vesting schedule, subject to the relevant employee's continued service with Momentus on the applicable vesting date.

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 7, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2,25 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 31,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 58,8 M 58,8 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 84,3%
Managers and Directors
John C. Rood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Mahoney Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rob Schwarz Chief Technology Officer
Charles Chase Vice President-Engineering
Nick Zello Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUS INC.-19.82%56
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.88%139 978
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.82%119 089
BOEING3.89%118 577
AIRBUS SE8.03%102 886
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.54%67 608
