Momentus Inc. Announces Resignation of Jikun Kim

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the "Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that Jikun Kim, Momentus Chief Financial Officer, will resign from his role effective January 6, 2023. Momentus will announce a successor for Kim at a later date.

Kim joined Momentus in September 2020 as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he led the Company’s accounting and financial planning and analysis group. He oversaw the Company’s Special Purpose Acquisition Company transaction that closed in August 2021 and the process of listing Momentus on the NASDAQ exchange.

“Jikun provided leadership at Momentus during a significant transformation as the organization evolved from a private company with the promise of good ideas into a public company now starting to deliver on those ideas with space infrastructure services,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “We thank Jikun for his tenure in the CFO role and wish him all the best as he pursues new endeavors.”

“Momentus rose to the challenge of reinventing itself as it worked to bring its initial capabilities to market,” said Kim. “The Company’s progress, particularly in the past year, is extraordinary. I'm proud to have been part of this effort and to have put in place a strong team with a solid foundation of financial tools and processes that will serve the Company well in the future.”

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

