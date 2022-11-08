Advanced search
    MNTS   US60879E1010

MOMENTUS INC.

(MNTS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
1.300 USD   -9.09%
Momentus Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Momentus Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
Momentus Says it Will Deploy Satellites for NASA Mission
MT
Momentus Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

11/08/2022 | 04:19pm EST
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the "Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood made the following comments about the quarter:

“This was another eventful quarter at Momentus. Our talented engineering and operations team made solid progress during the quarter in our research and development efforts taking important strides toward our goal of being a leading provider of space infrastructure services that will enable the new space economy. Momentus placed five additional satellites in orbit during the quarter, successfully completed assembly and test of our next generation Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV), Vigoride 5, for launch on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission targeted for next month, and advanced development of key technologies, such as our innovative and environmentally-friendly Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET) that uses water as a propellant.”

“We’re excited to be supporting some truly innovative work that will advance the technology boundaries in space. Next month, we are planning for Vigoride 5 to begin a several month mission that includes a hosted payload from Caltech that aims to demonstrate the ability to collect solar energy in space and transmit it to Earth. Their aim is to provide a new ground-breaking and environmentally-friendly way to meet energy needs on Earth.”

“Momentus is also thrilled to have signed a contract modification with NASA to transport two cube satellites that will perform cutting-edge research on weather events in space. This marks a big milestone in our efforts to grow into the Government market, which is an area we are prioritizing and see substantial opportunities for further growth.”

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

  • The Company’s Vigoride 3 Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) deployed five customer satellites during the third quarter of 2022, bringing the cumulative number of customer satellite deployments from Vigoride 3 to seven and the total number of Momentus customer satellites deployed from all platforms to eight.
  • Applied lessons learned from the inaugural Vigoride mission to the next generation Vigoride 5 OSV in preparation for its planned launch on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission, which is targeted for December 2022.
  • Conducted an expanded ground-testing campaign on Vigoride 5 and its component systems, including simulated zero-gravity deployment testing of the solar array that will power Vigoride 5, and ground hot fire testing of Vigoride 5’s next-generation Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET) propulsion module.
  • Completed ground vibration testing of the complete Vigoride 5 OSV to simulate the environment that it will experience on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Subsequent to the close of the third quarter, Momentus completed thermal vacuum testing of Vigoride 5, which simulates the environment that it will encounter in space and concludes the overall Vigoride 5 environmental testing campaign.
  • Subsequent to the close of the third quarter, integrated customer satellites onto Vigoride 5, completed its Flight Readiness Review and are preparing to ship the vehicle to its launch site in Cape Canaveral, FL.
  • Signed a contract with a new commercial customer OHB LuxSpace to conduct a hosted payload mission.
  • Signed a contract modification with NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for transportation of two satellites to custom orbits. This mission highlights the unique capabilities of Momentus' OSV to transport a customer satellite from the launch vehicle's standard drop-off orbit to its desired custom orbit. The NASA mission will perform cutting-edge research on space weather and Momentus is proud to provide the custom capabilities needed to support this work.
  • Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sidus Space, under which Momentus will collaborate and provide transportation and payload-hosting services for its Lizziesat satellites.
  • Put in place the framework for future capital raising efforts by filing an S-3 Universal Shelf Registration statement with a ceiling of $200M and launched a three-year, $50M At-The-Market Equity program.

Conference Call Information

Momentus Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results today, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the conference call, participants should dial +1 (800) 715-9871 and enter the conference ID number 3659704. International participants should dial +1 (646) 307-1963. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.momentus.space/events-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “future,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “aim,” “strive,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to obtain licenses and government approvals for its missions, which are essential to its operations; the ability of the Company to effectively market and sell satellite transport services and planned in-orbit services; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and trade secrets; the development of markets for satellite transport and in-orbit services; the ability of the Company to develop, test and validate its technology, including its water plasma propulsion technology; delays or impediments that the Company may face in the development, manufacture and deployment of next generation satellite transport systems; the ability of the Company to convert backlog or inbound inquiries into revenue; changes in applicable laws or regulations and extensive and evolving government regulations that impact operations and business, including export control license requirements; the ability to attract or maintain a qualified workforce with the required security clearances and requisite skills; product service or product or launch failures or delays that could lead customers to use competitors’ services; investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other regulatory or legal proceedings; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its National Security Agreement and any related compliance measures instituted by the director who was approved by the CFIUS Monitoring Agencies (the “Security Director”); the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and/or other risks and uncertainties. These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion identifying additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The company’s filings may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of its website, investors.momentus.space, or through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MOMENTUS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Service revenue1

$

129

 

 

$

200

 

 

$

179

 

 

$

330

 

Cost of revenue2

 

14

 

 

 

(184

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

(135

)

Gross margin

 

115

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

465

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

10,571

 

 

 

9,047

 

 

 

31,438

 

 

 

39,747

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

11,184

 

 

 

12,057

 

 

 

38,898

 

 

 

35,802

 

Total operating expenses

 

21,755

 

 

 

21,104

 

 

 

70,336

 

 

 

75,549

 

Loss from operations

 

(21,640

)

 

 

(20,721

)

 

 

(70,183

)

 

 

(75,084

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in fair value of SAFE notes

 

 

 

 

26,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

209,291

 

Decrease (increase) in fair value of warrants

 

1,579

 

 

 

(2,712

)

 

 

3,382

 

 

 

9,826

 

Realized loss on disposal of asset

 

(45

)

 

 

 

 

 

(114

)

 

 

 

Interest income

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

2

 

Interest expense

 

(1,261

)

 

 

(4,328

)

 

 

(4,166

)

 

 

(8,685

)

SEC settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,000

)

Other income (expense)3

 

41

 

 

 

(4,778

)

 

 

44

 

 

 

(4,965

)

Total other income (expense)

 

342

 

 

 

15,107

 

 

 

(821

)

 

 

198,469

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(21,298

)

 

 

(5,614

)

 

 

(71,004

)

 

 

123,385

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Net income ( loss)

$

(21,298

)

 

$

(5,614

)

 

$

(71,004

)

 

$

123,384

 

Net income ( loss) per share, basic

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.88

)

 

$

2.06

 

Net income ( loss) per share, fully diluted

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.88

)

 

$

1.92

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

82,066,795

 

 

 

60,589,566

 

 

 

81,122,541

 

 

 

59,873,199

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, fully diluted

 

82,066,795

 

 

 

60,589,566

 

 

 

81,122,541

 

 

 

64,232,537

 

1 - Prior year revenue recognized related to the cancellation of customer contracts, resulting in the forfeiture of customer deposits

2 - The reduction of cost of revenue represents the reversal of a contingency recorded during the prior year for loss contracts related to free slots on future missions. During the prior three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company signed amendments or terminations with those customers such that the services will no longer be free of charge. The reversed contingency was offset by costs incurred related to one of the cancelled contracts.

3 - Other expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2021 were due to the transaction costs allocated to the liability-classified warrant assumed in connection with the Business Combination.

MOMENTUS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

81,570

 

 

$

160,036

 

Restricted cash, current

 

287

 

 

 

197

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

10,939

 

 

 

9,431

 

Total current assets

 

92,796

 

 

 

169,664

 

Property, machinery and equipment, net

 

4,333

 

 

 

4,829

 

Intangible assets, net

 

343

 

 

 

349

 

Operating right-of-use asset

 

6,715

 

 

 

7,604

 

Deferred offering costs

 

309

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash, non-current

 

310

 

 

 

314

 

Other non-current assets

 

3,894

 

 

 

3,065

 

Total assets

$

108,700

 

 

$

185,825

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

1,596

 

 

 

1,911

 

Accrued expenses

 

7,881

 

 

 

9,785

 

Loan payable, current

 

10,844

 

 

 

20,907

 

Contract liabilities, current

 

1,226

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability, current

 

1,140

 

 

 

1,189

 

Stock repurchase liability

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

110

 

 

 

5,075

 

Total current liabilities

 

32,797

 

 

 

38,867

 

Contract liabilities, non-current

 

1,178

 

 

 

1,554

 

Loan Payable, non-current

 

5,583

 

 

 

 

Warrant liability

 

2,367

 

 

 

5,749

 

Operating lease liability, non-current

 

6,425

 

 

 

7,284

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

459

 

 

 

483

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

16,012

 

 

 

15,070

 

Total liabilities

 

48,809

 

 

 

53,937

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized and 83,984,571 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; 250,000,000 shares authorized and 81,211,781 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

339,576

 

 

 

340,570

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(279,686

)

 

 

(208,683

)

Total shareholders’ deficit

 

59,891

 

 

 

131,888

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit

$

108,700

 

 

$

185,825

 

MOMENTUS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(71,004

)

 

$

123,384

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

831

 

 

 

768

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

2,114

 

 

 

6,935

 

Amortization of right-of-use asset

 

889

 

 

 

971

 

Decrease in fair value of warrants

 

(3,382

)

 

 

(9,826

)

Decrease in fair value of SAFE notes

 

 

 

 

(209,291

)

Impairment of prepaid launch costs

 

 

 

 

9,450

 

Loss on disposal of fixed and intangible assets

 

121

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,564

 

 

 

11,187

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

(1,571

)

 

 

(15,350

)

Other non-current assets

 

(901

)

 

 

(677

)

Accounts payable

 

(328

)

 

 

4,357

 

Accrued expenses

 

(1,873

)

 

 

4,546

 

Accrued interest

 

92

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

(4,967

)

 

 

4,829

 

Contract liabilities

 

851

 

 

 

(1,071

)

Lease liability

 

(908

)

 

 

(115

)

Other non-current liabilities

 

(23

)

 

 

5

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(71,495

)

 

 

(69,897

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property, machinery and equipment

 

(618

)

 

 

(2,835

)

Proceeds from sale of property, machinery and equipment

 

7

 

 

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(30

)

 

 

(16

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(641

)

 

 

(2,852

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of SAFE notes

 

 

 

 

30,853

 

Proceeds from issuance of loan payable

 

 

 

 

25,000

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

517

 

 

 

278

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

190

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of Section 16 Officer shares for tax coverage exchange

 

(265

)

 

 

 

Payment of loan payable

 

(6,686

)

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(144

)

Payment of warrant issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(31

)

Payment for repurchase of common shares

 

 

 

 

(40,000

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares in PIPE

 

 

 

 

110,000

 

Payments of issuances costs related to PIPE

 

 

 

 

(4,416

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon Business Combination

 

 

 

 

128,167

 

Payments for issuance costs related to Business Combination

 

 

 

 

(21,285

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(6,244

)

 

 

228,421

 

 

 

 

 

(Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(78,380

)

 

 

155,672

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

160,547

 

 

 

23,520

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

82,167

 

 

$

179,191

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock related to conversion of SAFE notes

$

 

 

$

136,001

 

Issuance of common stock related to exercise of warrant liabilities

$

 

 

$

6,999

 

Reclassification of deferred offering costs

$

 

 

$

2,610

 

Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses at period end

$

238

 

 

$

 

Assumption of merger warrants liability

$

 

 

$

31,225

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets in exchange for lease obligations

$

 

 

$

8,501

 

Stock repurchase liability fair value

$

10,000

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

 

 

$

1

 

Cash paid for interest

$

1,960

 

 

$

1,750

 

Reclassifications

Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year’s financial statements to conform to the current year’s presentation. None of the reclassifications have changed the total assets, liabilities, shareholders’ deficit, income, expenses or net losses previously reported.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This press release references certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense and non-GAAP research and development expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses and research and development expenses as those respective GAAP amounts, excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring items not indicative of core operating performance None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company that is helpful in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, is set forth below:

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

Net Income (Loss)

$

(21,298

)

 

$

(5,614

)

 

$

(22,872

)

Interest income

 

(28

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

Interest expense

 

1,261

 

 

 

4,328

 

 

 

1,413

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

253

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

284

 

EBITDA

 

(19,812

)

 

 

(966

)

 

 

(21,180

)

(Decrease) increase in fair value of SAFE notes

 

 

 

 

(26,924

)

 

 

 

(Decrease) increase in fair value of warrants

 

(1,579

)

 

 

2,712

 

 

 

(2,254

)

Realized loss on disposal of assets

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Transaction costs allocated to warrant liability

 

 

 

 

4,780

 

 

 

 

SEC and CFIUS legal expenses

 

279

 

 

 

2,188

 

 

 

505

 

Class action litigation legal expenses

 

621

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

600

 

Other non-recurring litigation legal expense

 

447

 

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

SEC compliance costs

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

36

 

NSA compliance costs

 

487

 

 

 

882

 

 

 

832

 

Severance and other non-recurring expenses1

 

90

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

103

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,289

 

 

 

3,075

 

 

 

3,035

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(16,113

)

 

$

(14,206

)

 

$

(18,154

)

1 - Loss contingencies for certain severance agreements were reversed when the Company determined they would not be signed and paid

A reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, is set forth below:

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

$

11,184

 

$

12,057

 

$

12,861

Stock-based compensation

 

2,552

 

 

3,023

 

 

2,521

SEC and CFIUS legal expenses

 

279

 

 

2,188

 

 

505

Class action litigation legal expenses

 

621

 

 

54

 

 

600

Other non-recurring litigation legal expense

 

447

 

 

 

 

170

SEC compliance costs

 

20

 

 

 

 

36

NSA compliance costs

 

487

 

 

882

 

 

832

Severance and other non-recurring expenses

 

52

 

 

 

 

103

Non-GAAP selling, general, administration expenses

$

6,726

 

$

5,910

 

$

8,094

A reconciliation of research and development expenses to non-GAAP research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, is set forth below:

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

Research and development expenses

$

10,571

 

$

9,047

 

 

$

10,896

Prepaid launch deposit impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

737

 

 

52

 

 

 

514

Severance and other related expenses1

 

38

 

 

(7

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$

9,796

 

$

9,002

 

 

$

10,382

1 - Loss contingencies for certain severance agreements were reversed when the Company determined they would not be signed and paid

_______________


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,91 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 53,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MOMENTUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Momentus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMENTUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,43 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Rood Chief Executive Officer
Jikun Kim Chief Financial Officer
Rob Schwarz Chief Technology Officer
Charles Chase Vice President-Engineering
Nick Zello Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUS INC.-65.79%120
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.75%141 539
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.53%128 057
BOEING-20.52%98 284
AIRBUS SE1.44%89 740
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION38.16%82 308