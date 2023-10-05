Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with C3S for transportation and orbital delivery services in 2025.

C3S is a repeat customer for Momentus. The C3S VIREO payload was transported to orbit on the Vigoride-6 mission that launched in April 2023.

“With our high-reliability, state-of-the-art satellite platforms, we serve clients from various industries. They highly appreciate that useful operational time can begin after deployment, and there's no need to wait for the satellite to reach the ideal orbit position for the service either by itself or by its propulsion system,” said C3S CEO Gyula Horváth. “This solution allows further optimization of the satellite's profit-generating phase during its lifespan, complemented well by our platform's high availability. In this regard, the solution of Momentus can provide great assistance, which we had the opportunity to try in the spring.”

“Our goal is to always execute flawlessly for our customers and provide service that ensures we have repeat customers and long-standing service agreements in place,” said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. “Our collaboration with C3S continues to expand with this commitment and we look forward to getting their next payloads to their orbital destination in 2025.”

In addition to rideshare missions, Momentus offers Delta-V delivery for missions requiring precise custom orbits. The Company also provides hosted payload services and its M-1000 satellite bus for customized and dedicated missions.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

About C3S LLC

C3S LLC is a Hungarian space industry company specializing in designing and manufacturing high-reliability 3-16U platforms and robust and redundant subsystems that meet the requirements of scientific and industrial IoT constellations, or Earth observation missions. The company's Mission Operation Centre tracks and manages the entire life cycle of missions, from launch to deorbiting. C3S has gained a prominent position among nanosatellite companies by implementing large satellite solutions and technologies in nano-size, which grants long lifespans and high reliability for spacecraft. In addition to CubeSats, the company also designs electrical power systems and payload control systems for large satellites.

Forward-Looking Statements

