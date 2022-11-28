Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Momentus Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTS   US60879E1010

MOMENTUS INC.

(MNTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
1.200 USD   -0.83%
Momentus Signs Contract with Australian Research Centre to Place Satellite in Orbit

11/28/2022 | 07:04am EST
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with the CUAVA Training Centre at the University of Sydney to deploy the CUAVA-2 CubeSat in low-Earth orbit in October 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005117/en/

Artist illustration of CUAVA-2 CubeSat in space. (Graphic: CUAVA Training Centre)

Artist illustration of CUAVA-2 CubeSat in space. (Graphic: CUAVA Training Centre)

CUAVA is the Australian Research Council Training Centre for CubeSats, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and their Applications. CUAVA is a partnership centered at the University of Sydney that aims to fundamentally change the capabilities and applications of CubeSats to create major commercial value with wide applications.

“Momentus is proud to partner with CUAVA, a leading Australian research center,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Innovation and pushing the boundaries of technology is what we love to do at Momentus. We look forward to supporting CUAVA’s mission to use leading edge capabilities in space to improve life on Earth.”

CUAVA-2

CUAVA-2 is a 6U CubeSat with two primary payloads: (1) a Hyperspectral Imager developed by the Space Photonics group (SAIL) in the School of Physics at the University of Sydney to demonstrate a novel imager and provide high resolution spatial and spectral data for applications across agriculture and forestry, coastal and marine environments, urban areas, water hazards and mineral exploration; and (2) a GPS Reflectometry payload developed by the Australian Centre for Space Engineering Research (ACSER) at the University of New South Wales. CUAVA-2 will be the second satellite to be launched by CUAVA, targeted for deployment from a Momentus Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle that will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

CUAVA-2 also carries multiple secondary payloads and technology demonstrations, including the Charge Exchange Thruster (CXT), the wide field-of-view CROSS star tracker, the Electron Density and Debris Instrument (EDDI), the Electro Permanent Magnetorquer, the Perovskites in Orbit Test (Port) payload of advanced solar cells, and a Radiation Counter and Data over Power-bus payload. These payloads were developed at the University of Sydney.

“The CUAVA-2 CubeSat is the culmination of several years of hard work by the satellite team and our partners,” said CUAVA Director Professor Iver Cairns. “We are looking forward with great excitement to the launch with Momentus, and to gathering unique data from the many advanced payloads and technology demonstrators on CUAVA-2 once in orbit.”

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

About CUAVA

CUAVA is funded by the Australian Research Council. Working with Industry Partners, its mission is to train the next generation of workers in advanced manufacturing, commercial space, and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) applications. In doing so, CUAVA will develop new instruments and technology to solve crucial problems, and develop a world-class Australian industry in CubeSats, UAVs, and related products. CUAVA has been in operation since December 2017, with headquarters at the University of Sydney.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,91 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 53,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 7,68x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 94,2%
Technical analysis trends MOMENTUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Rood Chief Executive Officer
Jikun Kim Chief Financial Officer
Rob Schwarz Chief Technology Officer
Charles Chase Vice President-Engineering
Nick Zello Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUS INC.-71.29%101
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.26%143 452
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.03%126 702
BOEING-11.40%106 300
AIRBUS SE1.30%93 201
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.37%81 239