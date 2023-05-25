Momentus to Deliver Lunasonde Technology Demonstration Payload to Orbit

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with Lunasonde to deliver the Picacho CubeSat to orbit.

Lunasonde is a sub-surface imaging company with the goal of making underground resources – like water and minerals – easier to find. The Picacho CubeSat is a technology demonstration of Lunasonde’s sensors. It will measure the power spectral density of low-frequency radio signals in the ionosphere, which will help inform designs for the company’s future satellites. Picacho will fly on the Vigoride-7 spacecraft targeted to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission in October 2023.

"With more affordable and reliable access to space comes more impactful and dynamic uses of the space environment,” said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. "We thank Lunasonde for their trust and the Momentus team is dedicated to making the orbital delivery of their payload a seamless part of their mission.”

"We are excited to partner with Momentus on this mission,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lunasonde Jeremiah Pate. “The responsive and versatile nature of the Vigoride platform has been a fantastic opportunity for our Picacho technology demonstrator, which will pave the way for Lunasonde’s groundbreaking insights into the Earth’s subsurface environment.”

Momentus currently has three Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicles in orbit. The Company has flights scheduled through the end of 2024. Email sales@momentus.space to discuss your orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure needs.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

