  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Momentus Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MNTS   US60879E1010

MOMENTUS INC.

(MNTS)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/03/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRACU) now trading as Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 13, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. Stable Road’s merger target, Momentus, held a test of its key technology in 2019 that failed to meet its criteria for success. The government of the United States considered Momentus CEO Mikhail Kokorich to be a national security threat, jeopardizing the Company’s potential commercial success. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Stable Road, investors suffered damages.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,37  - -
Net income 2020 -307 M - -
Net Debt 2020 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 925 M 925 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 78,7%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOMENTUS INC.0.00%925
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)39.72%74 586
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.45%28 118
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)16.78%15 922
HAL TRUST29.36%15 321
LIFCO AB (PUBL)64.96%13 749