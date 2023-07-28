Momo.com Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:18 pm Share

momo.com Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 26,212.42 million compared to TWD 25,138.43 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 842.88 million compared to TWD 832.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.85 compared to TWD 3.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.85 compared to TWD 3.81 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 51,332.46 million compared to TWD 48,075.87 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 1,731.32 million compared to TWD 1,657.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 7.92 compared to TWD 7.59 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 7.92 compared to TWD 7.59 a year ago.