Mon Perin d d : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,18 per share

04/12/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Trading announcement
Issuer under observation - MONP
English
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer MON PERIN d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,18 per share.