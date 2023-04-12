Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Mon Perin d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONP   HRMONPRA0007

MON PERIN D.D.

(MONP)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
5.400 EUR   -1.82%
03:10aMon Perin D D : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,18 per share
PU
2022Mon Perin d.d.’s Equity Buyback announced on September 14, 2022, has expired.
CI
2022Mon Perin d.d. announces an Equity Buyback for 300,000 shares, for HRK 12.27 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mon Perin d d : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,18 per share

04/12/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - MONP
In language English
Short content

due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,18 per share

Full content

In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer MON PERIN d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,18 per share.

Publish date 12.04.2023. 09:04
Connected entry View connected entry
Securities involved MONP
Back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mon Perin dd published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart MON PERIN D.D.
Duration : Period :
Mon Perin d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Massimo Piutti Chief Executive Officer
Plinio Cuccurin Chairman
Josip Lozancic Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joko Milia Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Cerin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MON PERIN D.D.-6.39%63
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.07%50 283
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.59%37 477
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP28.34%15 921
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED16.86%15 827
CARNIVAL CORPORATION24.57%12 635
