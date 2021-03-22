Log in
MONAKER GROUP, INC.

(MKGI)
MONAKER GROUP INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Monaker Group, Inc. - MKGI

03/22/2021 | 06:29pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Monaker Group, Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: MKGI) with Hotplay Enterprise Limited and stockholders of Axion Ventures, Inc., pursuant to which Monaker shareholders will retain ownership of less than 20% of the company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mkgi/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,4 M 74,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 180x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 62,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,75 $
Last Close Price 3,98 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William R. Kerby Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sirapop Taepakdee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Donald P. Monaco Chairman
Timothy Sikora Chief Operating & Information Officer
Douglas Checkeris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONAKER GROUP, INC.69.60%77
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.32%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-5.28%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.18%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.32.42%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.92%111 843
