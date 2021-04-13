Monarca Minerals Signed a Surface Rights Agreement with "Colonia", Regarding Its Upcoming Drilling Program for the San Jose Silver Project in Mexico

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Monarca Minerals, Inc. (TSXV: MMN) ("Monarca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution and ratification by a Mexican Notary Public of the surface rights agreement with Colonia on the San Jose Silver Project ("San Jose") located near the USA border in Chihuahua, Mexico.

As the Company informed on the press release dated March 4, 2021, surface lands for the San Jose project area are partially covered by "Ejido" lands and "Colonia" lands (community or communal lands), therefore the Company is required to sign a surface rights agreement with both the Ejido and Colonia authorities to advance its environmental permit to proceed with its planned 5,000 meters drilling program.

Eight of the ten targets for the drilling program are located on Colonia, and with the execution of this surface land agreement with Colonia the Company is ready to apply for the environmental permit that will allow to drill on Colonia section. Simultaneously, Monarca will continue negotiations to sign the surface rights agreement with Ejido.

As part of the planning for the drilling program, the Company has been working with Matrix Geotechnologies, Ltd., a Canadian geophysics company that did the geophysics program in San Jose on 2018, and now is advising Monarca's technical team to finalize the targets.

In the same line of preparation, we are please to inform that Monarca engaged Layne de México, SA de CV, a Mexican subsidiary of Layne's Mineral Services Division as a contractor for the 5,000 meters drilling program.

Layne Mineral Services is one of the three largest providers of drilling services in the Americas, and its Mexican subsidiary has the equipment and technical team located in the neighbour state of Sonora, Mexico, offering a minimal impact on transportation of equipment and transfer of technical team to the site.

The Company expects to receive the environmental permit in a few weeks.

Michael R. Smith is the Qualified Person (QP) who has prepared and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Smith is a Registered Member (#04167376 - Geology) of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) and the Executive Vice President, Exploration for Monarca Minerals Inc.

Monarca is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: MMN) and focused on the exploration and development of silver projects along a highly productive mineralized belt in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of silver projects including an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.8 million tonnes at 45.0 g/t Ag (28.7 million ounces of contained silver) at its Tejamen deposit in Durango, Mexico.

