August 2023
Forward Looking Information
This presentation contains certain forward-looking information that generally can be identified by the context of the statement or the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," "plans," "is confident that," "should" or words of similar meaning, with reference to Monarch Casino & Resort or our management. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives, strategies, financial results or position, operational expectations, or goals are forward-looking statements. It is possible that our expectations may not be met due to various factors, many of which are beyond our control, and we therefore cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. For a discussion of relevant factors, risks, and uncertainties that could materially affect our future results, attention is directed to Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our latest 10-K and other filings under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Property Highlights
Prime locations and assets
- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is in south Reno, a more affluent area three miles south of downtown, connected by a bridge to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center
- Monarch Casino Resort Spa is the first property encountered by visitors arriving from Denver and other major population centers via Highway 119
Significant growth opportunities
- Continued ramp up of Monarch Casino Resort Spa, including VIP business development, as well as growing opportunity for retail and online sports betting
- Ongoing capital investments at Atlantis to ensure it retains its market-leading position
- Potential for development on Atlantis' 40-acre parcel of land
Results-oriented management with a strong operations and development track record
- Monarch ranked 36th among the Top 100 on Forbes' 2023 America's Best Small Companies list
Attractive financial profile / balance sheet
- Net leverage of 0.0x as of 06/30/23
- 2Q23 LTM Net revenue of $495 million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $172 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8% (compared to $446 million Net Revenue; $153 million Adjusted EBITDA; and 34.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin during the previous twelve-month period)
Company History
Reno, NV
1991
Phase I - Atlantis
- First high-rise tower opens
- 160 rooms
- 16,000 square feet of casino space
- 500 slot machines
- 21 table games
- Additional restaurant
1993
Initial Public Offering
- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. begins trading as a public company with ticker symbol MCRI
1994
Phase II - Atlantis
- Second high-rise tower opens, adding:
- 283 rooms
- 14,000 square feet of casino space
- 450 slot machines
- 14 table games
- 300-seatbuffet restaurant
1999
Phase III - Atlantis
- Third high-rise tower opens, adding:
- 388 rooms
- Over 300 slot machines
- Several new restaurants
- 14,500 square feet of meeting space
2008
Phase IV - Atlantis
- Expansion of the casino including:
- Large race and sports book
- Poker room
- Additional restaurant (Manhattan Deli)
- ~38,000 square feet expansion of meeting area
- Sky Bridge connecting to convention center
2023 Atlantis
- ~61,000 square feet of casino space
- 817 guest rooms and suites
- 8 restaurants and 10 bars/lounges
- ~30,000 square foot health spa and salon
- ~52,000 square feet of meeting area
Black Hawk, CO
2012 Black Hawk
- Acquired gaming license for Riviera Black Hawk
- 32,000 square feet of casino space
- 750 slot machines
- 8 table games
- Acquired contiguous 1.5-acre land parcel
2015 Black Hawk
- Completed redesign and upgrade of existing casino
2016 Black Hawk
- Completion of new 9- story parking structure
2017 Black Hawk
- Hotel tower and casino expansion begins
2021-2022 Black Hawk
- Expansion and redesign and upgrade of the legacy building completed with the opening of our Sportsbook, Bistro Mariposa, and new High-Limit tables area
2023 Black Hawk
- ~60,000 square feet of casino space
- 516 guest rooms and suites
- 4 restaurants and 10 bars/lounges
- World-classspa
- Banquet and meeting room space
