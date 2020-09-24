BTV Directs the Spotlight on Standout Companies in the Market

Log in
09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) -  BTV-Business Television features opportunities in gold, a 20 minute COVID-19 test and cannabis therapy.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/btv-standout-companies-in-the-market-btv-episode-351/

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

TMX Group Ltd. (TSX: X) (OTC Pink: TMXXF) - BTV highlights three top performing companies recently recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange through the TSX30.

Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) - With a focus on growth, BTV follows the path of Mexico's newest gold producer with plans to unlock the value of its recently acquired, past producing gold mine.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) - BTV visits this cannabinoid therapy provider and leading cultivator of medical-grade, high-quality cannabis.

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) (OTCQX: MRQRF) - BTV identifies a company that has spent the past seven years building one of the biggest gold real estate portfolios in the Abitibi.

Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (FSE: JNX) - BTV unveils this company's device to eradicate cold sores, one for pain relief plus a saliva based COVID-19 test that gives results in 20 minutes!

On air for over 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

BTV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Sept 26 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept 27 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Sept 26 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept 27 @ 4:30pm EST

US National:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 4 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Oct 6 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64508


© Newsfilecorp 2020
