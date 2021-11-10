Log in
    GBAR   CA6091611047

MONARCH MINING CORPORATION

(GBAR)
  Report
Interim Financial Statements Report (September 30, 2021 - Q1)

11/10/2021
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

MONARCH MINING CORPORATION

68 AVENUE DE LA GARE, SUITE 205 SAINT-SAUVEUR(QUÉBEC) J0R 1R0

TÉL. : 1-888-994-4465

WWW.MONARCHMINING.COM

TSX : GBAR

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position .................................................

3

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Net Earnings and Comprehensive Income ............

4

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ...........................

5

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows .............................................................

6

Notes to the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements ..............................................

7

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED) SEPTEMBER 30 AND JUNE 30, 2021

NOTES

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

JUNE 30, 2021

ASSETS

$

$

CURRENT ASSETS

27,459,590

Cash and cash equivalents

20,480,457

Restricted cash

8

2,000,000

-

Commodity taxes and other receivables

1,582,296

656,847

Balance of sale

5

3,750,000

-

Inventory

1,135,920

1,004,200

Prepaid expenses and deposits

670,207

609,469

36,598,013

22,750,973

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

4,000,000

Restricted cash

8

-

In trust deposits

1,458,099

1,458,099

Property, plant and equipment

5

20,030,785

13,954,321

Mining properties

6

8,820,580

8,923,179

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

18,256,939

17,337,901

52,566,403

41,673,500

89,164,416

64,424,473

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,763,580

Trade and other payables

3,699,522

Current portion of long-term debt

8

448,359

34,882

Current portion of other liabilities

9

374,041

1,527,964

8,585,980

5,262,368

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

12,705,405

Long-term debt

8

-

Other liabilities

9

5,225,603

1,667,518

Deferred income taxes and mining taxes

4,477,798

2,737,072

Asset retirement obligations

10

5,179,278

4,945,134

27,588,084

9,349,724

36,174,064

14,612,092

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

52,733,523

Share capital and warrants

11

52,733,523

Contributed surplus

739,169

404,572

Deficit

(482,340)

(3,325,714)

52,990,352

49,812,381

89,164,416

64,424,473

Reporting entity and nature of operations (Note 1); Commitments (Note 13).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

'Jean-Marc Lacoste', Director

'Michel Bouchard', Director

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

PAGE 3

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF NET EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED) THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

NOTES

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

$

Administration

14

(1,915,029)

Exploration

(1,729,695)

Operating loss

(3,644,724)

Finance income

20,210

Finance expense

14

(136,972)

Gain on foreign exchange

136

Gain on disposal of assets

5, 6

7,690,483

Other income

26,930

Other income related to flow-through shares

628,037

Earnings before taxes

4,584,100

Deferred income and mining taxes

(1,740,726)

Net earnings and comprehensive income

2,843,374

Basic and diluted net earnings per share

17

0.04

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

PAGE 4

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED) THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

SHARE CAPITAL AND WARRANTS

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

DEFICIT

TOTAL

BALANCE AS AT JUNE 30, 2021

$

$

$

$

52,733,523

404,572

(3,325,714)

49,812,381

OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

Granted to employees, officers, directors, consultants or I.R.

334,597

representatives (Notes 11 and 12)

-

334,597

-

52,733,523

739,169

(3,325,714)

50,146,978

NET EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD

-

-

2,843,374

2,843,374

BALANCE AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

52,733,523

739,169

(482,340)

52,990,352

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Monarch Mining Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
