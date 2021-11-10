Interim Financial Statements Report (September 30, 2021 - Q1)
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE -MONTH PERIOD ENDED
S
EPTEMBER 30, 2021
MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
68 AVENUE DE LA GARE , SUITE 205 SAINT -SAUVEUR (QUÉBEC ) J0R 1R0
T
ÉL. : 1-888-994-4465
WWW.MONARCHMINING.COM
TSX : GBAR
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position .................................................
3
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Net Earnings and Comprehensive Income ............
4
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ...........................
5
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows .............................................................
6
Notes to the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements ..............................................
7
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(UNAUDITED) SEPTEMBER 30 AND JUNE 30, 2021
NOTES
S
EPTEMBER 30, 2021
J
UNE 30, 2021
ASSETS
$
$
CURRENT ASSETS
27,459,590
Cash and cash equivalents
20,480,457
Restricted cash
8
2,000,000
-
Commodity taxes and other receivables
1,582,296
656,847
Balance of sale
5
3,750,000
-
Inventory
1,135,920
1,004,200
Prepaid expenses and deposits
670,207
609,469
36,598,013
22,750,973
NON -CURRENT ASSETS
4,000,000
Restricted cash
8
-
In trust deposits
1,458,099
1,458,099
Property, plant and equipment
5
20,030,785
13,954,321
Mining properties
6
8,820,580
8,923,179
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
18,256,939
17,337,901
52,566,403
41,673,500
89,164,416
64,424,473
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,763,580
Trade and other payables
3,699,522
Current portion of long-term debt
8
448,359
34,882
Current portion of other liabilities
9
374,041
1,527,964
8,585,980
5,262,368
NON -CURRENT LIABILITIES
12,705,405
Long-term debt
8
-
Other liabilities
9
5,225,603
1,667,518
Deferred income taxes and mining taxes
4,477,798
2,737,072
Asset retirement obligations
10
5,179,278
4,945,134
27,588,084
9,349,724
36,174,064
14,612,092
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
52,733,523
Share capital and warrants
11
52,733,523
Contributed surplus
739,169
404,572
Deficit
(482,340)
(3,325,714)
52,990,352
49,812,381
89,164,416
64,424,473
Reporting entity and nature of operations (Note 1); Commitments (Note 13).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
On behalf of the Board:
'Jean-Marc Lacoste'
, Director
'Michel Bouchard'
, Director
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
PAGE 3
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF NET EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED) THREE -MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
THREE -MONTH PERIOD ENDED
NOTES
S
EPTEMBER 30, 2021
$
Administration
14
(1,915,029)
Exploration
(1,729,695)
Operating loss
(3,644,724)
Finance income
20,210
Finance expense
14
(136,972)
Gain on foreign exchange
136
Gain on disposal of assets
5, 6
7,690,483
Other income
26,930
Other income related to flow-through shares
628,037
Earnings before taxes
4,584,100
Deferred income and mining taxes
(1,740,726)
Net earnings and comprehensive income
2,843,374
Basic and diluted net earnings per share
17
0.04
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
PAGE 4
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED) THREE -MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
SHARE CAPITAL AND WARRANTS
CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS
DEFICIT
TOTAL
BALANCE AS AT JUNE 30, 2021
$
$
$
$
52,733,523
404,572
(3,325,714)
49,812,381
OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS
Granted to employees, officers, directors, consultants or I.R.
334,597
representatives (Notes 11 and 12)
-
334,597
-
52,733,523
739,169
(3,325,714)
50,146,978
NET EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD
-
-
2,843,374
2,843,374
BALANCE AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
52,733,523
739,169
(482,340)
52,990,352
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
PAGE 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Monarch Mining Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
60,1 M
48,3 M
48,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,38x
Nbr of Employees
32
Free-Float
87,5%
Chart MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,77 CAD
Average target price
1,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target
87,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.