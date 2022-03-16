Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Monarch Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBAR   CA6091611047

MONARCH MINING CORPORATION

(GBAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monarch Mining Corporation Announces Upsized Marketed Private Placement Offering

03/16/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to announce that as a result of the demand for its previously announced financing, it has entered into an amended agreement pursuant to which Stifel GMP and Sprott Capital Partners LP, as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (the “Co-Lead Agents”) on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Desjardins Securities Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the “Agents”), have agreed to increase the size of the best efforts private placement marketed offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) to approximately C$12 million at a price C$0.60 per Unit (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.95 per Warrant Share, until the date which is 5 years following the Closing Date.

In addition, the Agents are hereby granted an option (the “Agents’ Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 20% of the Units sold under the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date.

The net proceeds of the Offering will used by the Company to fund development expenditures at the Beaufor Mine and Beacon Mill, and for general corporate purposes including working capital.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 6, 2022 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of shareholders of the Company and the TSX.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. These forward-looking statements include statements relating the size of the Offering, the Closing Date and the use of proceeds in connection with the Offering. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
  
Jean-Marc Lacoste1-888-994-4465
President and Chief Executive Officerjm.lacoste@monarchmining.com
  
Mathieu Séguin1-888-994-4465
Vice President, Corporate Developmentm.seguin@monarchmining.com
  
Elisabeth Tremblay1-888-994-4465
Geologist and Communication Managere.tremblay@monarchmining.com

www.monarchmining.com


All news about MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
04:14pMonarch Mining Corporation Announces Upsized Marketed Private Placement Offering
GL
03:15pMonarch Mining Down 6% as It Upsizes Private Placement of Share Units to C$12 Million
MT
10:54aMonarch Mining Falls 4.5% as Details $10 Million Private Placement to Fund Beaufor Mine..
MT
08:17aMonarch Mining Details $10 Million Private Placement to Fund Beaufor Mine and Beacon Mi..
MT
07:27aMONARCH MINING BRIEF : Details Marketed Private Placement Offering For Aggregate Gross Pro..
MT
07:25aMonarch mining corporation announces marketed private placement offering
AQ
02/18EMX Royalty Gains in US, Canada Trading as Says Barrick Paying US$25 Million to Settle ..
MT
02/18EMX Royalty Says Barrick Paying US$25 Million to Settle Royalty Dispute
MT
02/17Monarch Obtains Us$1 Million from Metalla Royalty and Streaming Following Amendment of ..
AQ
02/16Monarch Down Near 3% as Receives US$1 Million from Metalla After Amendment to Royalty A..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,60 M -7,53 M -7,53 M
Net cash 2021 20,4 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float -
Chart MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Monarch Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,67 CAD
Average target price 1,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 116%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Lacoste President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Alain Lévesque Chief Financial Officer
Michel F. Bouchard Chairman
Guylaine Daigle Independent Director
Laurie Gaborit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONARCH MINING CORPORATION-4.29%44
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.83%29 521
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED36.34%14 003
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC14.32%6 152
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED8.13%5 787
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-8.14%5 706