Monarch Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) announces that it has received a final receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all the provinces of Canada (except the territories).

Monarch will be able to offer for sale and issue common shares (including common shares issued on a “flow-through” basis), debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units of the Corporation (collectively, the “Securities”), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of CA$100 million from time to time during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective.

The terms of such future offerings, if any, will be established at the time of such offerings. At the time any of the securities covered by the Shelf Prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Monarch has filed this Shelf Prospectus to provide the Corporation with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities at this time.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 28,702 hectares (287 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resources of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

Further information regarding the Corporation is available in the SEDAR database and on the Corporation’s website.

