Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Monarch Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBAR   CA6091611047

MONARCH MINING CORPORATION

(GBAR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.3800 CAD    0.00%
05:10pMonarch Mining Slows Output from its Beaufor Mine While Milling Problems are Resolved
MT
05:01pMonarch Provides an Update on Its Operations at the Beaufor Mine
GL
05:00pMonarch Provides an Update on Its Operations at the Beaufor Mine
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monarch Provides an Update on Its Operations at the Beaufor Mine

08/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) announces that it has made the decision to slow down mining operations at its wholly-owned Beaufor Mine, located east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The Beacon Mill operations will not be impacted.

The restart and ramp-up of the Beacon Mill have been slower than expected and the availability for the months of July and August has been approximately 50% of its capacity of 750 tpd. The ramp-up has been impacted by a number of mechanical and procurement problems as well as technical problems with the grade reconciliation of the stockpile already at the Beacon site, which included a low-grade pile and development ore that turned out to be lower grade than expected. As a result, cash flow from milling operations has been lower than expected.

As a result of short-term cash restriction, the Corporation has decided to slow down production activities at the Beaufor Mine. During this period, the Corporation will work towards optimizing its mining method in an effort to reduce dilution.

“This is a difficult decision to make, especially with the recently announced first gold pour, but one that is necessary to ensure that the ramp-up and integration of mining and milling operations improve over the coming weeks,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Monarch. “The presence of COVID-19 brings a new reality that we must deal with and better integrate into our production process. Over the next few weeks, our team will be working relentlessly to find solutions to resolve these issues and to get the plant running at full capacity.”

"During this period, which we believe to be temporary, we will continue to process the more than 20,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled at the Beacon Mill and Beaufor Mine sites in order to generate the funds required for our operations," concluded Mr. Lacoste.

About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 
  
Jean-Marc Lacoste1-888-994-4465
President and Chief Executive Officerjm.lacoste@monarchmining.com 
  
Mathieu Séguin1-888-994-4465
Vice President, Corporate Developmentm.seguin@monarchmining.com 
  
Elisabeth Tremblay1-888-994-4465
Senior Geologist – Communications Specialiste.tremblay@monarchmining.com 

                
www.monarchmining.com

Table 1: Monarch combined gold resources

Mineral resource estimatesTonnes
(metric) 		Grade
(g/t Au)		Ounces 
Beaufor Mine1    
Measured Resources328,5005.759,900 
Indicated Resources956,4005.2159,300 
Total Measured and Indicated1,284,9005.3219,200 
Total Inferred818,9004.7122,500 
Croinor Gold2    
Measured Resources97,7006.2419,600 
Indicated Resources805,9006.50168,300 
Total Measured and Indicated903,6006.47187,900 
Total Inferred200,1006.1939,800 
McKenzie Break3    
In-pit    
Total Indicated1,441,3771.8083,305 
Total Inferred2,243,5621.44104,038 
Underground    
Total Indicated387,7205.0362,677 
Total Inferred1,083,5034.21146,555 
Swanson4    
In-pit    
Total Indicated1,864,0001.76105,400 
Total Inferred29,0002.462,300 
Underground    
Total Indicated91,0002.868,400 
Total Inferred87,0002.878,000 
TOTAL COMBINED5
    
Measured and Indicated Resources  666,882 
Inferred Resources  423,193 
 
1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, October 13, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.
2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Croinor Gold Project, June 17, 2022, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo., Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. and Eric Lecomte, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc.
3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, October 14, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., of GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.
4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.
5 Numbers may not add due to rounding.

 


All news about MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
05:10pMonarch Mining Slows Output from its Beaufor Mine While Milling Problems are Resolved
MT
05:01pMonarch Provides an Update on Its Operations at the Beaufor Mine
GL
05:00pMonarch Provides an Update on Its Operations at the Beaufor Mine
AQ
11:44aMonarch Mining Speculative Buy Rating Maitained at Stifel GMP After Swanson Drill Resul..
MT
08/30Monarch Mining Reports High-Grade Drill Results From Swanson Gold Project
MT
08/30Monarch Reports 18.18 g/t Au Over 13.5 m (44.3 ft) at Swanson
GL
08/30Monarch Reports 18.18 g/t Au Over 13.5 m (44.3 ft) at Swanson
AQ
08/30Monarch Mining Corporation Reports That It Has Received More High-Grade Results from th..
CI
08/11Monarch Presents Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Croinor Gold Deposit
GL
08/11Monarch Presents Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Croinor Gold Deposit
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,37 M -3,34 M -3,34 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,9 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Monarch Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONARCH MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,38 CAD
Average target price 1,21 CAD
Spread / Average Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Lacoste President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Alain Lévesque Chief Financial Officer
Michel F. Bouchard Chairman
Guylaine Daigle Independent Director
Laurie Gaborit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONARCH MINING CORPORATION-45.71%32
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-8.30%23 495
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-19.87%7 351
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-10.57%5 224
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-6.53%4 887
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-11.56%3 213