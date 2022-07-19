Monarch Reports 0.92 g/t Au Over 225 m (739 Ft), 0.97 g/t Au Over 174 m (580 Ft) and 1.03 g/t Au Over 159 m (522 Ft) at Swanson

Monarch reports additional gold assays in the second set of assays received from its 2021-2022 Swanson drilling program.

Impressive thicknesses of gold mineralization continue to be intersected to the north and at depth below the current pit shell, with 0.92 g/t Au over 225.25 m (SW-22-010), 0.97 g/t Au over 174.00 m (SW-22-009) and 1.03 g/t Au over 158.85 m (SW-22-014).

Infill hole drilled inside the currently proposed pit limits to better define the style and continuity of the gold mineralization returned 1.93 g/t Au over 61.7 m, including 4.43 g/t Au over 19.70 m (SW-22-013).

Based on these strong results, Monarch has again expanded its Swanson drilling program and now plans to drill a total of 13,000 metres.

MONTREAL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to announce the second set of results from its 2021-2022 drilling program on its wholly-owned Swanson gold project, located 55 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or, Quebec. The Swanson property comprises a contiguous group of 127 map-designated claims and one mining lease covering an area of 5,125.8 ha. The project is also located 50 kilometres north of Monarch’s wholly owned 750-tonne per day Beacon mill. This is the first drilling done on the property since Monarch Gold acquired it from Agnico-Eagle Mines in 2017. These positive drill results have encouraged Monarch to continue testing the extensions of the gold mineralization along strike and at depth. Monarch reported the results for the first seven holes of the program, which included 27.79 g/t Au over 10.18 m in hole SW-22-006, in a press release dated March 30, 2022.

The second batch of assay results reported today were from nine holes drilled to test three areas:

Expansion drilling at depth - Four holes were drilled down-dip and down-plunge of hole SW-22-006, which had assayed 27.79 g/t Au over 10.18 m. The first two holes drilled (SW-21-008 and SW-22-009) intersected a similar style of mineralization, which includes quartz veins with visible gold. High-grade intersections included 6.23 g/t Au over 9.70 m (SW-22-008) and 9.92 g/t Au over 1.18 m within a much wider interval of 0.97 g/t Au over 174 m (SW-22-009). The subsequent deeper holes drilled to the northeast, approximately 35 m apart, continued to intersect widespread gold mineralization with locally higher-grade intersections that included 0.92 g/t Au over 225.25 m (SW-22-010) and 1.03 g/t Au over 158.85 m (SW-22-014).

- Four holes were drilled down-dip and down-plunge of hole SW-22-006, which had assayed 27.79 g/t Au over 10.18 m. The first two holes drilled (SW-21-008 and SW-22-009) intersected a similar style of mineralization, which includes quartz veins with visible gold. High-grade intersections included 6.23 g/t Au over 9.70 m (SW-22-008) and 9.92 g/t Au over 1.18 m within a much wider interval of 0.97 g/t Au over 174 m (SW-22-009). The subsequent deeper holes drilled to the northeast, approximately 35 m apart, continued to intersect widespread gold mineralization with locally higher-grade intersections that included 0.92 g/t Au over 225.25 m (SW-22-010) and 1.03 g/t Au over 158.85 m (SW-22-014). Expansion drilling to the southeast - Holes SW-22-011 and SW-22-012 were drilled in the southeast corner of the proposed pit shell, beyond the currently interpreted wireframes. The best assays in this area included 1.03 g/t Au over 2.0 m (SW-22-011) and 0.58 g/t Au over 1.5 m (SW-22-012).

- Holes SW-22-011 and SW-22-012 were drilled in the southeast corner of the proposed pit shell, beyond the currently interpreted wireframes. The best assays in this area included 1.03 g/t Au over 2.0 m (SW-22-011) and 0.58 g/t Au over 1.5 m (SW-22-012). Infill drilling - Holes SW-22-013 and SW-22-015 were drilled within the limits of the currently defined pit shell to enhance understanding of the mineralization. A 93-metre hole drilled in the central part of the pit shell intersected 1.93 g/t Au over 61.7 m, including a higher-grade section of 4.43 g/t Au over 19.7 m (SW-22-013). A second hole (SW-22-015) that intersected the mineralization in the central part of the pit and extended beyond the proposed pit wall into the footwall intersected 0.39 g/t Au over 158.85 m, including smaller higher-grade sections, such as 2.32 g/t Au over 2.80 m.



“This drilling program on Swanson continues to return very wide mineralized zones, indicating that there is a lot of gold in the system and confirming our initial observations that the deposit, which remains open down-dip and down-plunge, could be significantly expanded,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. “We are pleased with this second batch of assay results, which includes both significant widths and high-grade subintervals. We are confident that the ongoing drill program, which we have now increased to 13,000 metres, will continue to generate positive results.”

Drill results are obtained by sawing the drill core into equal halves along its main axis and shipping one of the halves to ALS Canada in Val-d’Or, Quebec, or AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, for assaying. The samples are crushed, pulverized and assayed by fire assay, with an atomic absorption finish. Samples exceeding 10 g/t Au are re-assayed using the gravity method and samples containing visible gold are assayed using the metallic screen method. Monarch uses a comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates.

About the Swanson property

Monarch holds a 100% interest in the Swanson property, which consists of one mining lease and 127 claims covering over 51.26 km2. A NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Swanson property was prepared for Monarch by InnovExplo in January 2021. The estimate is based on a database of 209 drill holes (146 surface holes and 63 underground holes) and 10,000 assays. The mineral resource was estimated using a minimum cut-off grade for two combined potential extraction scenarios: constrained pit and underground. Cut-off grades of 0.75 g/t Au for constrained pit and 2.40 g/t Au for underground were defined based on a gold price of CA$2,160 and an exchange rate of 1.34 USD/CAD. The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43-101, are Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo., and Alain Carrier, P.Geo., of InnovExplo. The technical report summarizing the results of the mineral resource estimate can be viewed on Monarch’s website.

The Swanson deposit is interpreted as an intrusive-associated disseminated gold deposit located along a major regional structure. The gold mineralization is typical of other structurally controlled gold deposits associated with felsic intrusions. The deposit measures approximately 350 m along strike by 150 m wide and has currently been tested to a depth of 400 m.

Table 3: Combined resources by category for the Swanson deposit at the selected cut-off grades

Area (cut-off grade)



Indicated resource Inferred resource Tonnes

(t) Grade

(g/t) Ounces

(Au) Tonnes

(t) Grade

(g/t) Ounces

(Au) In-pit (0.75 g/t Au) 1,864,000 1.76 105,400 29,000 2.46 2,300 Underground (2.40 g/t Au) 91,000 2.86 8,400 87,000 2.87 8,000 TOTAL 1,945,000 1.82 113,800 116,000 2.76 10,300

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., the Corporation’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jean-Marc Lacoste 1-888-994-4465 President and Chief Executive Officer jm.lacoste@monarchmining.com Mathieu Séguin 1-888-994-4465 Vice President, Corporate Development m.seguin@monarchmining.com Elisabeth Tremblay 1-888-994-4465 Geologist – Communication Manager e.tremblay@monarchmining.com

www.monarchmining.com

Table 2: Swanson assay results and significant intervals

Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m)* Au (g/t) SW-22-008 284 293.7 9.7 6.23 Incl. 292.05 293.2 1.15 44.18 SW-22-009 250.5 424.5 174.0 0.97 Incl. 284.0 305.6 21.6 2.53 Incl. 284.0 285.18 1.18 9.92 Incl. 303.0 305.6 2.6 7.15 Incl. 387.55 394.15 6.6 1.44 Incl. 409.8 424.5 14.7 1.86 SW-22-010 236.35 461.6 225.25 0.92 Incl. 241.7 243.65 1.95 6.81 Incl. 253.5 254.5 1.0 9.15 Incl. 258.2 259.2 1.0 5.24 Incl. 276.5 281.3 4.8 2.15 Incl. 320.25 324.5 4.25 4.16 Incl. 339.8 344.0 4.2 2.97 Incl. 349.15 350.2 1.05 6.86 Incl. 378.0 379.1 1.1 10.7 Incl. 399.5 401.0 1.5 11.9 Incl. 410.0 411.0 1.0 6.47 Incl. 421.5 433.0 11.5 1.55 Incl. 456.0 457.05 1.05 6.29 SW-22-011 32.0 34.0 2.0 1.03 SW-22-012 169.0 170.5 1.5 0.58 SW-22-013 16.6 78.3 61.7 1.93 Incl. 58.0 77.7 19.7 4.43 Incl. 64.0 67.0 3.0 11.8 Incl. 73.4 75.75 2.35 6.67 SW-22-014 241.95 400.8 158.85 1.03 Incl. 259.0 271.0 12.0 1.79 Incl. 277.6 278.03 0.43 12.55 Incl. 292.3 292.8 0.5 6.23 Incl. 299.2 302.0 2.8 5.42 Incl. 307.7 308.45 0.75 8.16 Incl. 351.0 353.5 2.5 2.98 Incl. 379.45 384.0 4.55 3.58 Incl. 390.45 393.2 2.75 6.43 SW-22-015 16.8 175.65 158.85 0.39 Incl. 46.0 47.5 1.5 2.17 Incl. 62.2 65.0 2.8 2.32 Incl. 171.94 175.65 3.71 1.47 SW-22-016 97.4 98.8 1.4 0.15

*The width shown is the core length. True width is estimated to be between 60% and 70% of core length.

Table 3: Swanson drill hole location

Hole UTM_E (m) UTM_N (m) Azimut (°) Dip (°) Length (m) SW-22-008 310730 5381309 178 -70 309 SW-22-009 310770 5381309 180 -60 429 SW-22-010 310778 5381330 180 -60 480 SW-22-011 310805 5381092 180 -60 180 SW-22-012 310831 5381089 180 -60 189 SW-22-013 310688 5381153 178 -45 93 SW-22-014 310791 5381284 178 -60 420 SW-22-015 310688 5381153 178 -45 201 SW-22-016 310530 5381149 179.4 -60 198

Table 4: Monarch combined gold resources

Mineral resource estimates Tonnes

(metric) Grade

(g/t Au) Ounces Beaufor Mine1 Measured Resources 328,500 5.7 59,900 Indicated Resources 956,400 5.2 159,300 Total Measured and Indicated 1,284,900 5.3 219,200 Total Inferred 818,900 4.7 122,500 McKenzie Break2 In-pit Total Indicated 1,441,377 1.80 83,305 Total Inferred 2,243,562 1.44 104,038 Underground Total Indicated 387,720 5.03 62,677 Total Inferred 1,083,503 4.21 146,555 Swanson3 In-pit Total Indicated 1,864,000 1.76 105,400 Total Inferred 29,000 2.46 2,300 Underground Total Indicated 91,000 2.86 8,400 Total Inferred 87,000 2.87 8,000 TOTAL COMBINED4

Measured and Indicated Resources

Inferred Resources 478,982

383,393 1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, October 13, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, prepared for Monarch Mining and amended on October 13, 2021 by Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.

2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, October 14, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., of GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.

3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.

4 Numbers may not add due to rounding.





Historical mineral resource estimate Tonnes

(metric) Grade

(g/t Au) Ounces Croinor Gold1,2 Measured Resources 80,100 8.44 21,700 Indicated Resources 724,500 9.20 214,300 Total Measured and Indicated 804,600 9.12 236,000 Total Inferred 160,800 7.42 38,400

1 Source: Monarch Gold prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018). This resource was completed for Monarch Gold and has not been reviewed by a qualified person for Monarch Mining as required under National Instrument 43-101 and is thus considered as an historical estimate. Furthermore, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves; and therefore, Monarch is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

2 Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce85e0a0-48d0-4451-a248-e050e3fcb19e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbf7f3b0-a89f-4fc4-b631-86ccfdba87bf