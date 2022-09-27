Monarch Suspends Operations at the Beaufor Mine

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) reports today that it has suspended its operations at the Beaufor Mine due to financial and operational challenges. The mine will be put on care and maintenance for an undetermined period.



As reported on August 31, the slower ramp-up of the Beacon mill following a number of mechanical and procurement issues, as well as problems with the grade reconciliation of the material stockpiled, caused cash restrictions and forced the Corporation to slow down its mining activities at Beaufor.

Following a review of its operations, the Corporation received confirmation of continuing significant discrepancies between the reported grade of the material mined at Beaufor and the grade of material processed at the Beacon Mill, which is causing continued lower cash flow from operations than expected and generating insufficient funds for the Corporation to continue its operations.

The Corporation intends to continue to process the estimated stockpile of 20,000 tonnes to generate funds prior to placing the Beacon Mill on care and maintenance. In addition, the Corporation is planning to start a complete review of identified issues, including stockpile management and its mining methods in finding solutions to resolve the dilution issues.

The Corporation has started a strategic review of its assets and operations. Monarch is currently working closely with its lenders, suppliers, customers and potential investors to develop a strategy to fund its activities.

“The decision taken today by the Board and management was after careful consideration of all available information from the mine and mill operations, and the Corporation current and projected financial situation. We understand that this situation is difficult for our shareholders, employees and stakeholders,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. ‘’We will continue to work towards resolving the present situation at the operations while seeking strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stakeholder value.”

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

