    MONB   BG1100075065

MONBAT AD

(MONB)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
5.300 BGN   -0.93%
09/30Monbat : Announcement regarding Monbat's own shares buy-back
PU
09/28Monbat : Insider information
PU
09/28Monbat : Announcement regarding Monbat's own shares buy-back
PU
Monbat : Announcement regarding Monbat's own shares buy-back

10/03/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Notification regarding art. 17, para 1 of the Regulation 596/2014 and art. 111 , para. 8 of The Public Offering of Securities Act

We would like to announce herewith that on 30 September, 2022 Monbat AD has bought back 9000 company's own shares (treasury shares) at the average price of BGN 5,253261 per share.

The total number of the own shares (treasury shares) hold by the company by 30.09.2022 is 18000 shares or 0,0461% of voting rights of Monbat AD.

Disclaimer

Monbat AD published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 07:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 373 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 2,99 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
Net Debt 2021 175 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 77,0x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 207 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 044
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart MONBAT AD
Duration : Period :
Monbat AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atanas Stoilov Bobokov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Spiriev Group Financial Director
Georgi Nikolaev Trenchev Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Stoyan Jivkov Stalev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONBAT AD-10.17%103
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.82%137 528
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%69 499
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-28.41%22 580
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.103.05%8 706
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-40.43%7 634