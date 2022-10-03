Monbat : Announcement regarding Monbat's own shares buy-back

Notification regarding art. 17, para 1 of the Regulation 596/2014 and art. 111 , para. 8 of The Public Offering of Securities Act

We would like to announce herewith that on 30 September, 2022 Monbat AD has bought back 9000 company's own shares (treasury shares) at the average price of BGN 5,253261 per share.

The total number of the own shares (treasury shares) hold by the company by 30.09.2022 is 18000 shares or 0,0461% of voting rights of Monbat AD.