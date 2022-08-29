Monbat : Appendix No 4 of Ordinance № 2 of the FSC

APPENDIX NO 4 OF ORDINANCE № 2 OF THE FSC The Board of Directors of MONBAT AD informs all present and future investors that the information presented in this document was prepared with regard to the requirements of art. 12, para.1, item 1 of Ordinance № 2 for initial and subsequent disclosure of information in public offering of securities and admission of securities to trading on a regulated market of the FSC and represents an Appendix No 4 of the aforementioned legislative act. It contains the whole information on the activities of the Company on an consolidated basis for the period from 01.01.2022 to 30.06.2022. It is in the investors' interest to examine the presented information, the interim activity report of the Company, the financial statements for the same period as well as the additional information pursuant to art. 12, para.1, item 4 of Ordinance № 2 of the FSC, before taking a decision on whether to invest in the securities of the company. THE FINANCIAL SUPERVISION COMMISSION DOES NOT BEAR RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CORRECTNESS OF THE PRESENTED INFORMATION The persons who bear responsibility for damages incurred by untrue, misleading or incomplete data in this information as at 30.06.2022 are: Chavdar Danev - Chairman of the Board of Directors Petar Petrov - Member of the Board of Directors Evelina Slavcheva - Member of the Board of Directors Florian Huth - Member of the Board of Directors Peter Bozadzhiev - Member of the Board of Directors Kyle Anderson - Member of the Board of Directors Viktor Spiriev - Executive member of the Board of Directors

1.1. Change of the persons, exercising control over the company As at 30.06.2022 the capital structure of MONBAT AD is the following: Name of the shareholder Number of shares Percentage of the capital PRISTA OIL HOLDING EAD, SOFIA 16 666 371 42.73 PRISTA HOLDCO COOPERATIEF U.A. 8 103 758 20.78 MONBAT TRADING LTD., SOFIA 2 752 800 7.06 UPF DOVERIE 2 582 864 6.62 MUPF ALLIANZ 2 105 403 5.40 FREE FLOAT 6 788 804 17.41 1.2. Initiation of a bankruptcy procedure for the company or its subsidiary and all substantial stages, related to the procedure No bankruptcy procedure for MONBAT AD or its subsidiary company has been initiated. 1.3. Entering into or execution of essential transactions As at 30.06.2022 have not been entered into and / or executed essential transactions which result or may reasonably assume that will lead to favorable or unfavorable change in the amount of 5 or more percent of the revenues or profits of the company, other financial indicator and the market price of the issued shares. 1.4. Decision for conclusion, termination and rescission of a contract for a joint enterprise No decision for conclusion, termination and rescission of a contract for a joint enterprise has been adopted on the part of MONBAT AD. 1.5. Occurred a change in the auditor of the company and reasons for such a change As of 30.06.2022 no change was made in the auditor of MONBAT AD. 1.6. Initiation or termination of legal or arbitration proceedings, relating to liabilities or receivables of the company or its subsidiary, with price of the claim at least 10 percent of the shareholders' equity of the company Legal or arbitration proceedings, relating to liabilities or receivables of the company or its subsidiary, with price of the claim at least 10 percent of the shareholders' equity of MONBAT AD have not been initiated. 1.7. Purchase, sale or established pledge on holdings in commercial companies by the issuer or its subsidiaries During the reporting period purchase, sale or establishing a pledge on holdings in commercial companies has not been made by the issuer.