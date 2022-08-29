Log in
    MONB   BG1100075065

MONBAT AD

(MONB)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
5.100 BGN    0.00%
07/27MONBAT : Insider information
PU
07/26MONBAT : reports consolidated results for June 2022
PU
07/21MONBAT : Notification regarding interest payment on corporate bond issue with ISIN code - BG 2100023170
PU
Monbat : Appendix No 4 of Ordinance № 2 of the FSC

08/29/2022 | 11:11am EDT
APPENDIX NO 4 OF ORDINANCE № 2 OF THE FSC

The Board of Directors of MONBAT AD informs all present and future investors that the information presented in this document was prepared with regard to the requirements of art. 12, para.1, item 1 of Ordinance № 2 for initial and subsequent disclosure of information in public offering of securities and admission of securities to trading on a regulated market of the FSC and represents an Appendix No 4 of the aforementioned legislative act. It contains the whole information on the activities of the Company on an consolidated basis for the period from 01.01.2022 to 30.06.2022. It is in the investors' interest to examine the presented information, the interim activity report of the Company, the financial statements for the same period as well as the additional information pursuant to art. 12, para.1, item 4 of Ordinance № 2 of the FSC, before taking a decision on whether to invest in the securities of the company.

THE FINANCIAL SUPERVISION COMMISSION DOES NOT BEAR RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE

CORRECTNESS OF THE PRESENTED INFORMATION

The persons who bear responsibility for damages incurred by untrue, misleading or incomplete data in this information as at 30.06.2022 are:

Chavdar Danev - Chairman of the Board of Directors

Petar Petrov - Member of the Board of Directors

Evelina Slavcheva - Member of the Board of Directors

Florian Huth - Member of the Board of Directors

Peter Bozadzhiev - Member of the Board of Directors

Kyle Anderson - Member of the Board of Directors

Viktor Spiriev - Executive member of the Board of Directors

1.1. Change of the persons, exercising control over the company

As at 30.06.2022 the capital structure of MONBAT AD is the following:

Name of the shareholder

Number of shares

Percentage of the

capital

PRISTA OIL HOLDING EAD, SOFIA

16 666 371

42.73

PRISTA HOLDCO COOPERATIEF U.A.

8 103 758

20.78

MONBAT TRADING LTD., SOFIA

2 752 800

7.06

UPF DOVERIE

2 582 864

6.62

MUPF ALLIANZ

2 105 403

5.40

FREE FLOAT

6 788 804

17.41

1.2. Initiation of a bankruptcy procedure for the company or its subsidiary and all substantial stages, related to the procedure

No bankruptcy procedure for MONBAT AD or its subsidiary company has been initiated.

1.3. Entering into or execution of essential transactions

As at 30.06.2022 have not been entered into and / or executed essential transactions which result or may reasonably assume that will lead to favorable or unfavorable change in the amount of 5 or more percent of the revenues or profits of the company, other financial indicator and the market price of the issued shares.

1.4. Decision for conclusion, termination and rescission of a contract for a joint enterprise

No decision for conclusion, termination and rescission of a contract for a joint enterprise has been adopted on the part of MONBAT AD.

1.5. Occurred a change in the auditor of the company and reasons for such a change

As of 30.06.2022 no change was made in the auditor of MONBAT AD.

1.6. Initiation or termination of legal or arbitration proceedings, relating to liabilities or receivables of the company or its subsidiary, with price of the claim at least 10 percent of the shareholders' equity of the company

Legal or arbitration proceedings, relating to liabilities or receivables of the company or its subsidiary, with price of the claim at least 10 percent of the shareholders' equity of MONBAT AD have not been initiated.

1.7. Purchase, sale or established pledge on holdings in commercial companies by the issuer or its subsidiaries

During the reporting period purchase, sale or establishing a pledge on holdings in commercial companies has not been made by the issuer.

1.8. Other circumstances that the company believes may be relevant to investors in deciding to acquire, sell or continue to hold publicly traded securities.

No other circumstances that the company believes may be relevant to investors in deciding to acquire, sell or continue to hold publicly traded securities

1.9. Movement of the share price

As of February 15, 2021, the applicable stock exchange code of the issue of shares with ISIN BG1100075065 of Monbat AD has been changed from 5MB of MONB.

INFORMATION UNDER ART. 12, AL. 1, Item 2 OF ORDINANCE № 2 OF 09.11.2021 FOR INITIAL AND FOLLOWING DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION IN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES AND ADMISSION OF VALUATION OF VALUABLE PRICES -

electronic link to the place on the website of the public company where the internal information under Art. 7 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 on the circumstances that occurred during the respective six months, or an electronic link to the news agency or other media selected by the issuer, through which the company publicly discloses inside information.

During the period 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022 MONBAT AD discloses inside information through the information platform x3news.com the following information, available at - http://www.x3news.com, as well as on the corporate page of the company, available at the address https://www.monbatgroup.com/bg

Date: 29.08.2022

For MONBAT AD:

Petar Petrov

/ Procurator /

Monbat AD published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
