Monbat : Insider information

28.09.2022 09:30:30 (local time)

Company: Monbat AD-Sofia (MONB)

Monbat AD bought back 2,000 company shares (treasury shares) at BGN 5.35 average price per share on 27 September 2022.

The total number of treasury shares held by the company by 27 September 2022 is 5,000 shares or 0.01282% of the voting rights of Monbat AD.

