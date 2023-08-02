Insider information 02.08.2023 15:33:45 (local time)
Company: Monbat AD-Sofia (MONB)
Monbat AD bought back 4,000 company shares (treasury shares) at BGN 4.49716 average price per share on 02 August 2023.
The total number of treasury shares held by the company by 02 August 2023 is 33,545 shares or 0.086% of the voting rights of Monbat AD.
