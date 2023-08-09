Monbat AD is a Bulgaria-based company that specializes in the production, distribution and maintenance of accumulator and lead-acid batteries for various applications. The Company's product range includes starter batteries, stationary batteries, leisure, solar, marine batteries, special batteries for military applications and locomotive batteries. The Company's production facilities are located in the North-West Bulgarian town of Montana. It is active on both domestic and foreign markets, including such countries as Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway, Greece, Sweden and Poland, among others. The Company's major shareholder is Prista Oil EAD with a stake of 68.51%.